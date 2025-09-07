KATSEYE Takes Home Their First-Ever VMA for Push Performance of The Year

Getty

The group dedicated the award to their fans, dubbed the "EYEKONS," after taking home their first Moon Person.

KATSEYE are officially VMA winners!

The girl group took home their first-even Moon Person at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday, winning the trophy for Push Performance of The Year for their hit, "Touch."

Clearly surprised by the win, the girls were ecstatic as they accepted the award.

"Oh my God. This is so crazy," Lara Raj gushed. "Thank you so much. This is all very new to us. This is our first-time ever doing this, so this is crazy. We've been through a lot together, so having this moment feel so rewarding, and feels like everything's paid off, and fuels us to keep going, so thank you."

Raj then thanked the group's fans, dubbed the "EYEKONS"

"First of all to our 'EYEKONS' all over the world, this means the world to us, so thank you so much," she added, before bandmate Sophia Laforteza chimed in. "We are so grateful to HYBE and Geffen records for believing in us... thank you to our 'EYEKONS,' we are here because of you. We love you so, so much. Thank you for believing in us."

The group were up against a stacked list of nominees that included Shaboozey, Ayra Starr, Mark Ambor, Lay Bankz, Dasha, Jordan Adetunji, Leon Thomas, Livingston, Damiano David, Gigi Perez and ROLE MODEL.

They also performed during the pre-show, which you can watch above.