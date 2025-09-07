2025 MTV Video Music Awards: Every Viral Moment and Must-See Performance (Updating)

Getty

If there is one thing the MTV Video Music Awards have become known for over the years it's creating moments -- and the 2025 show just keeps giving!

Music's Most Iconic Night is here -- and the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards have arrived!

The awards show -- hosted by rapper and actor LL Cool J -- is broadcasting live from the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, with the VMAs kicking off with a show-stopping performance by Doja Cat, who interrupted the monologue in a Max Headroom-inspired takeover with Kenny G.

Heading into Sunday's show, Lady Gaga is up for the most awards, receiving 12 VMA nominations. Close behind Gaga are Bruno Mars with 11 noms, Kendrick Lamar with 10, Sabrina Carpenter with nine, and ROSÉ with eight. Ariana Grande and The Weekend both received seven nominations, while Billie Eilish and Tate McRae are up for six VMAs. Charli XCX, Alex Warren, Bad Bunny, Doechii, and Miley Cyrus also received nominations.

Mariah Carey will be receiving the Video Vanguard Award, and will take the stage for what will definitely be an iconic performance, singing her greatest hits. Busta Rhymes will be honored with the MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award, and Ricky Martin is set to receive the inaugural Latin Icon Award. Both artists will be performing as well.

Meanwhile, the late Ozzy Osbourne will be honored on the 2025 VMAS, with Aerosmith, YUNGBLUD, and Nuno Bettencourt taking the stage to pay tribute to Ozzy by performing the Black Sabbath rocker's greatest hits.

Doja Cat Channels the '80s

From a Max Headroom-inspired interruption at the top of the show to Kenny G kicking off her performance live and a Michael Jackson vibe during a breakdown on her "Jealous Type," Doja Cat brought everyone back to the origins of MTV with this performance that felt as much like a classic music video from back in the day as a fresh performance from now.

It's a great way to kick off a show that celebrates the artform that MTV first brought to the masses in that decade, as well as some of the iconic looks and styles that defined the decade that gave us shoulder pads, fades, day-glo neon colors, epic dance moves and true artistic visionaries like Michael Jackson and Madonna, who in turn have helped inspire the next generations of legends like...

Lady Gaga Artist of the Year -- Right Away

In an unprecedented move, MTV moved up the most vaunted award of the evening to the very top of the show -- but they had a very good reason to do it. Lady Gaga was in the house, but she was also booked just down the street at Madison Square Garden.

The emotional singer took to the stage with powerful words about what this honor means to her, as well as what "being an artist" is all about, before she had to quickly make her exit, lamenting that she wishes she could have stayed to see all of the night's performances.

"I thought about what it means to be rewarded for being an artist, something that is already so rewarding," she said of her thoughts should she win. "Being an artist is an attempt to connect the souls of people all over the world. Being an artist is a discipline, a craft meant for reaching into someone's heart where it grows its roots and reminding them to dream. Being an artist is a responsibility to make the audience smile, dance, cry, release at any turn. It is a method of building understanding and celebrating community."

She shared messages to her fans "as you navigate through the mayhem of daily life" and dedicated her award to the audience, encouraging everyone to be "reminded of the importance of the art of your life ... The way you move through your life is iconic and rare; it is entirely yours."

Gaga shared her dedication with fiancé Michael Polansky, to whom she said, "creating this year with you was a beautiful, beautiful dream and you have been my partner every step of the way."

K-Pop Breaks Through with Song of the Year

The K-pop explosion continues as Rosé became the first K-pop artist to win Song of the Year at the MTV VMAs for her collaboration with Bruno Mars, "Apt." While Bruno was not on hand to receive the award, an emotional Rosé stepped up to express her thoughts with a literal multi-page written acceptance speech ... and the show did not play her off.

The Blackpink member scored eight nominations heading into the night and got to kick off her celebration early with a heartwarming speech thanking everyone in her life, including Mars, her K-pop group, and even herself for not giving up. She shared that her biggest fear was hitting a wall in her career trajectory, and so she dedicated this award to her 16-year-old self.