Watch Sabrina Carpenter Get Wet In Steamy 'Tears' Performance at 2025 MTV VMAs

The singer performed her new song "Tears" at the ceremony, flanked by the women of RuPaul's Drag Race while making a statement about trans rights.

Sabrina Carpenter literally got wet at the thought of the MTV VMAs.

The 26-year-old singer performed her brand new song "Tears," from her new album Man's Best Friend, at the 2025 award show in New York on Sunday, September 7th.

She began the performance by coming out from a storm water drain which read "Sabrina," joining a group of ladies from various seasons of RuPaul's Drag Race -- as well as Honey Balenciaga, who was one of Beyonce's featured dancers on tour.

The set created at the UBS Arena mirrored the look from her music video, where she danced in a back alley with Colman Domingo dressed in drag.

Dressed in a shimmering costume she danced across the stage as her signature blonde curls and bangs bounced to the beat.

However, iconic curls didn't last long as rain began to fall from the ceiling during an epic dance break with shirtless policemen and signs that read "Love Each Other," "Protect Trans Rights," "Protect the Dolls" and "Dolls Dolls Dolls," with "dolls" referring to trans women.

She wrapped up the unmissable performance on the floor near the audience, with a look back that reminded viewers of Britney Spears.

As the audience roared with applause, host LL Cool J reminded everyone that Sabrina "has the number one album in the US right now."