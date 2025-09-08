Nikki Glaser and Alix Earle Reveal Extreme Measures They Took to Pull Off Their 2025 VMAs Looks

Instagram/Getty

The pair each went to great lengths to make sure their VMAs dresses stayed intact and camera-ready.

The stars went all in to slay the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, but it wasn't exactly effortless.

Nikki Glaser and Alix Earle each shared the behind-the-scenes chaos that came with pulling off their barely-there looks for music's wildest night, and let's just say it involved a whole lot of tape and a very unusual car ride.

For the comedienne, it took major reinforcements to keep her Ludovic de Saint Sernin gown in place.

"First @vmas in 12 years (see last slide)… I'd like to thank my team and an entire roll of double-sided tape for this incredible look tonight. #tapemccrae," the 41-year-old joked on Instagram, showing off her plunging sheer gown with a see-through skirt and elegant train.

The comments section quickly blew up with support for Glaser's daring ensemble.

Kristin Cavallari dropped in with a "HOTTTTT," while another fan declared, "Being this funny AND this hot is unfair." Someone else summed it up with, "MOTHER HAS ARRIVED."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Meanwhile, Earle's Tom Ford mini wasn't any easier to manage. The 24-year-old influencer revealed that she had to spend her entire hour-long ride to the UBS Arena lying flat in the backseat just to keep her look wrinkle-free.

"Outfit of the night for the VMAs. We have this Tom Ford dress, which I can't wrinkle, so we have an hour-long car ride while I'm just lying back here like this. But I do have roadside drink service," Earle quipped in a video on Instagram, as a member of her glam team held out a red cup with a straw so she could sip carefully without risking spills.

She even joked, "At the red light, I get a sip of Alix Earle Poppi and some vodka... gotta lay back down."

In her caption, Earle admitted she was "dedicated" to the dress, and the effort paid off. She hit the carpet without a single crease, serving up major side-boob and sleek accessories.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Both women proved their fashion risks were worth it, and if the prep was any indication, these looks will be remembered as some of the most committed red carpet moments in VMAs history.