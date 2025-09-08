Special Ed School Employee Filmed Herself Having Sex with Student, Video Wound Up in Chat Group: Police

FOX10

A former employee at a special education school in Peoria, Arizona, has been fired, arrested, and accused of engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor student.

The suspect, who worked as a therapeutic support staff member, has been accused of engaging in a physical relationship with a 17-year-old student and filming it, with video of them allegedly having sex making its way into a group chat.

Charlotte Huesby, 24, was employed as a therapeutic support staff member at the Austin Centers for Exceptional Students (ACES) in Peoria, according to Fox 10 Phoenix, when she suddenly found herself the subject of an investigation.

According to the school's website, ACES is one of several Austin Center locations. These centers are state-certified special education schools for students in kindergarten through 12 grade, with ages ranging from 5 to 22 years old.

A regular counseling session on August 28 with one student triggered the sexual misconduct investigation after that student reportedly "said she and the victim were hanging out [the day before] and the victim told the student that [he] and a staff member had a sexual relationship," according to court documents in the case.

The school superintendent was then made aware of alleged "inappropriate text messages" exchanged between Huesby and the student, according to The New York Post.

Another student also discussed the alleged sexual relationship, stating that there was a video of the victim and Huesby having sex that had been shared into a social media group chat. The victim, investigators learned, also had a video of Huesby and him having sex, though it is not explicitly made clear in the documentation if these are the same video or if there are multiple videos.

"After the discovery, Charlotte was placed on administrative leave, and Charlotte was not made aware of the allegations against her," investigators wrote in police documents.

Investigators spoke with the victim's father, who said that he was aware of his child being in a relationship with what he believed was an 18-year-old girl named "Angie," who purportedly claimed to be a high school senior, per Fox 10. The father, however, later said that his son confessed to him that "Angie" was, in fact, Huesby.

According to the teen's father, he and "Angie" had been involved since 2024 and that he'd spent "nearly every weekend ... and most of the 2025 summer break living" with who he thought was "Angie." He told police he "never knew that Charlotte was 24 and an employee at [his son's] school."

When police spoke to the victim, he told them that he and Huesby became involved within weeks of first meeting at the school in 2024. He further said that they've had regular sexual contact since then. At one point, according to court documents, he said that Huesby got a hotel for the night, invited him over, recorded them having sexual intercourse, and told him he wanted her to impregnate her.

After interviewing the people around her, police finally interviewed Huesby herself on September 3, where they reported that she admitted to having had sexual contact with the victim approximately 10 to 15 times. She was arrested at the close of this interview.

In court records reviewed by NBC 12 News, the state allege that Huesby "violated a position of trust and authority as a staff member of the school with those of needs and special education."

In a statement released to Fox 10, ACES said that it "learned of a potential case of misconduct involving a paraprofessional employee and a high school student which allegedly took place outside of school hours and off campus" on August 28.

"The ACES promptly notified law enforcement officials. The individual in question was immediately suspended, and a complete investigation was initiated," the statement continued. "The staff member’s employment was terminated from our Peoria location on August 29th."

The school went on to emphasize that "all individuals employed by The ACES are required to undergo comprehensive initial and ongoing federal, state, and local criminal background checks, routine drug testing, and maintain a current Arizona IVP fingerprint clearance card. As we have done over the last 30 years, The ACES will continue to place the welfare and safety of our students as our highest priority."