Children Missing for 4 Years After Father Fled with Them to Wilderness Found After Fatal Shootout: Police

New Zealand Police

One of the man's children was with him when police received a call of a possible break-in at a farm good store, triggering a desperate search for the other two after the deadly encounter.

After four years on the run with his three young children, of whom he did not have custody, fugitive Tom Phillips was gunned down in a reported shootout on Monday, September 8, in New Zealand.

One of the man's children was reportedly with him when police responded to a call of a break-in at a farm goods store in Poipoi in the western Waikato district, with authorities saying this child "provided information that has been crucial in narrowing" the search for the man's other children.

Ultimately, the remaining siblings were found more than 12 hours later, at approximately 4:30 pm., alone together at a remote campsite approximately 2 kilometers from the shootout, with all three children reported "unharmed" and "safe," according to Radio New Zealand and ABC News Australia.

"They are with police now and are being removed from the location," Acting Deputy Commissioner Jill Rogers told local media on Monday evening, per RNZ. "They are well and uninjured [and] will be taken to a location this evening for medical checks."

Phillips had first fled with his three children, Ember, Maverick and Jayda -- now believed to be 9, 10, and 12, respectively -- in September 2021, per CNN World, triggering a massive search effort. But they later turned up at a nearby farm belonging to his family, leading to Phillips being charged with wasting police time. Then, he and the children disappeared again in December 2021. He did not have legal custody of them.

Police were alerted to the possible break-in at approximately 2:30 a.m. local time on Monday in the small town of approximately 450 people when a witness called and said they believed there was a burglary in progress.

Rogers said that additional staff was called in because there was evidence that a quad bike associated with Phillips had been spotted in the area. Police threw out a spike strip approximately 30 kilometers from the break-in amid a police chase of him on the quad bike. It was this that ultimately grounded Phillips, who reportedly shot at the first office as they stepped out of their vehicle.

"The first attending police officer at the scene has come across that stopped quad bike and been confronted by gun fire at close range," Rogers said in an earlier press conference, retelling the story of what happened. "Our officer has been struck in the head, he's immediately fallen to the ground and taken cover."

A second unit arrived and it was in a gunfire exchange with this unit that Phillips was taken down. Police recovered "multiple firearms" on the quad bike. The daughter who was with him was not injured.

Rogers told reporters that the injured officer has had his first of "many surgeries" after sustaining "significant injuries." She explained, "They are described to us as being survivable, but… he has been shot multiple times with a high powered rifle."

Police said the fugitive was given first aid on site but died at the scene. While authorities have not yet identified the deceased, Phillips' sister Rozzi Phillips confirmed to RNZ that it was her brother who was involved in the shooting and was ultimately shot and killed.

Police had been on high alert with the fugitive at large as there had been a handful of reported sightings and break-ins in and around the Waikato area, including an armed bank robbery in May 2023, as well as an early morning break-in just two weeks ago at a convenience store.

"Today's outcome is not the one we wanted. Our thoughts are with all those involved. Every person involved in this case has had the welfare of the children at heart," said Rogers. "While they are safe, this is the start of a long journey of recovery and their welfare remains our top priority. For that reason, we will not be going into details about where they are now or their mental state."

The children's mother spoke with RNZ after they were recovered, telling the outlet she was "relieved this ordeal had come to an end." She went on to say of her children, "They have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years, and we are looking forward to welcoming them home with love and care."