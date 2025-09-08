The Real Reason Why Doja Cat Ate Her Red Lipstick At The MTV VMAs

Getty

The 'Paint The Town Red' rapper turned heads as she chewed and swallowed the tip of her red lipstick for photographers on the red carpet.

Getting ready for an awards show like the MTV VMAs can take hours, so it's not surprising Doja Cat got a little hungry.

As the "Paint The Town Red" rapper made her way down the red carpet in front of photographers in New York ahead of the Sunday September 7th ceremony, she stopped to reapply her red lip stick. Then she made jaws drop by taking a bite out of it.

Not a nibble to taste, the artist took a whole chunk off of the MAC stick, leaving just a small amount left in the tube. The 29-year-old then chewed the lipstick and even swallowed it before smiling shamelessly.

However, before you even think about pulling out your makeup bag, you might want to know -- it was a stunt.

The lipstick was a chocolate creation by pastry chef Amaury Guichon in a bid to bring attention to the singer becoming MAC's newest global ambassador.

"I've been a MAC girl forever, and now I get to take that love to the global stage. Makeup is my paint, my armor, my way of creating characters -- and MAC has always stood for that kind of artistry and freedom," she told Instyle in a statement.

She added, "We're going to push it even further and make people see beauty in a whole new way."

The rapper earned a nomination at this year's VMAs in the Best K-Pop Song category for her Lisa and Raye collaboration, "Born Again." They ended up taking home the Moon Person for the category.

She also kicked off the night's musical performances with her single "Jealous Type," alongside Kenny G. It was the first televised performance for the song.

The ceremony was hosted by LL Cool J, and featured fellow performers Sabrina Carpenter, sombr, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Jelly Roll.