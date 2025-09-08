Howard Stern Trolls Listeners By Having Andy Cohen Take Over His Radio Show

Getty

"I know you're expecting a big announcement from Howard, and this is not how things were meant to go," Cohen said amid speculation Stern was leaving SiriusXM.

Howard Stern is staying put.

Despite speculation that the longtime SiriusXM host was wrapping up his show, the 71-year-old put those rumors to rest during his September 8 broadcast.

For his return to the airwaves -- after taking some time off -- he started off with a prank involving the King of Bravo and fellow SiriusXM host Andy Cohen.

The host of Watch What Happens Live took over the time slot briefly, telling listeners his plans of rebranding the show to "Andy 100."

"I know you're expecting a big announcement from Howard, and this is not how things were meant to go," Cohen said during his on-air segment, before adding he is unsure what he is "allowed to say."

"I'm here, and he's not," Cohen added before speaking to his co-host John Hill about taking over Stern's iconic chair by saying, "I feel like the body isn't cold."

Cohen's prank went so far as to even say that Stern and SiriusXM were "parting ways." He joked that this will still be a "home" for Stern fans, with plenty of Housewives and Bachelor content.

Cohen and Hill even answered a call from supposed listener who shared their thoughts on the idea of Cohen taking over and no goodbye from Stern.

Stern quickly ended the joke by coming back on air, clarifying he is not leaving the show.

"I am very happy at SiriusXM," Stern shared.

Cohen added he could not "possibly fill his [Stern's] void."

The leader of the Housewives franchise commented on Stern's social media account, sharing how much of an "honor" the experience was. Stern's wife Beth shared her thoughts on the prank, sharing a laughing emoji under the social post.

The prank social media into a frenzy and was even initially believed by some publications such as Variety and AP, according to Cohen.

Cohen told TMZ that it was all "Howard Stern's idea" to perform the prank and he had nothing to do with it.

"He came up with it, I don't know when he comes up with anything," Cohen told the publication.

