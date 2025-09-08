The Newfound Hobby That Has Kelly Osbourne Smiling Again After Dad Ozzy's Death

Getty/Instagram

Kelly opened up about the healing practice that's brough a smile to her face nearly two months after the tragic death of her father.

Kelly Osbourne is learning how to smile again following the loss of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

The TV personality has been publicly grieving the death of her father and "best friend," who passed away on July 22 at age 76 after a long battle with Parkinson's. But nearly two months later, Kelly says she's finally found a bit of joy.

On Monday, Kelly revealed on Instagram that she's taken up falconry as a way of working through her grief, sharing photos and videos of herself with owls and falcons.

"In all my sadness and grief I have found something that truly makes me happy!" she wrote alongside a photo of herself holding an owl. "I never thought I would find my smile again through falconry but I did. I absolutely love being with the birds."

Kelly was seen grinning as she caught and fed an array of birds, sharing what she's learned in the process.

Instagram

Kelly's post came just hours after music icons paid tribute to her father at Sunday night's MTV VMAs. Rock legends Steven Tyler and Joe Perry joined Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt, Adam Wakeman and more for a powerful medley of Ozzy's greatest hits.

The tribute opened with a touching video message from Ozzy's son Jack Osbourne and his children.

"I know for sure it would make him incredibly happy to see these great musicians carry on his legacy and help inspire the next generation of rockers," Jack said. His kids added, "In the words of our papa, 'Let's go crazy,'" nodding to Ozzy's classic anthem "Crazy Train."