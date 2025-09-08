What Kendall Jenner & Gigi Hadid Revealed About Their Friendship In Vogue

Lachlan Bailey/Vogue

The pair -- known as KenGi -- recall growing up together in the modeling industry, dating setups, and going completely incognito in heavily populated areas in an attempt to live "normal" lives.

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are giving the world an insight into their tight friendship.

While sitting down with Vogue for its October cover issue, the supermodels shared tales of growing up together in the modelling industry, how they try and live "normal" lives, and their dating adventures.

"I feel like we always are in relationships at different times," Gigi told the publication.

Kendall then reminded Gigi of the time she attempted to set up her best friend on a double date, however Gigi had no idea what her best friend was talking about.

"It’ll come to you," Kendall began. "It wasn't a double date. You tried to set me up. You were in a relationship and I was single and you were trying to set me up with someone to be part of your gang?"

The second youngest of the Kardashian/Jenner clan refused to go any further on the story, possible to avoid eager fans trying to figure out who the date was with.

The pair have been friends for over a decade, growing up with famous last names and breaking into the competitive industry of modelling together.

Kendall also recalled the early stages of their friendship in New York City, where they would go to castings, along with Gigi's sister Bella and Hailey Bieber. Kendall would invite the soon-to-be household names to her sister Kim Kardashian and then husband Ye's (formerly Kayne West) SoHo apartment for catch-ups between go-sees.

"As soon as they were able to leave the nest, they did, and to know that if they ever needed anything they were there for each other -- as a mom that's so comforting," Kris Jenner told Vogue of the girls' tight friendship.

The publication also spoke to designer Marc Jacobs, who compared the duo to the likes of Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, and Christy Turlington, recalling how there was a "hunger for the supermodel thing" before Kendall and Gigi.

Meanwhile, designer Jeremy Scott called them his "salt and pepper shakers," saying how they're "better together." The pair were there for each other through the backstage chaos of runway shows, especially in the early stages of Gigi's pregnancy with daughter Khai, who she shares with ex Zayn Malik.

"You were one of the only people in the world that knew," Gigi said to Kendall, before recalling a moment during rehearsals for the fall 2020 Burberry show where she felt nauseas.

"Kenny was the only person I could look at from across the room and just be like, 'Oh yeah, a soda.' And she got me a little can of Coke," Gigi said.

While their friendship has developed from the industry, the pair continue to have a close bond off the runway too. Gigi invited Kendall to Holland to meet her Dutch family years ago, where they went to Netherlands' largest theme park, Efteling.

Now, with 362 million Instagram followers between them, it can be quite difficult to live a normal life in public, like when they visited Efteling. However, Gigi revealed Kendall is exceptionally good at "hiding in plain sight" and the pair bought horseman warrior masks to venture through the park.

This is not the first time the pair have been out and about while incognito in public settings. Gigi recalled a night in Paris where they went to the ever so popular tourist attraction in Paris, the Eiffel Tower.

Kendall insisted she loves to "feel normal," so much in fact she competes in horse shows under a different name.

"I love to go to the horse show dressed just like everybody else and have my helmet on and my sunglasses and my uniform," Kendall revealed.

Gigi added: "They announce her as someone else!"

The pair were in Montana shooting their October cover story, celebrating their friendship, which Kendall described more so as a "sister" bond rather than just friends.