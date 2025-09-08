'Phillies Karen' Dragged by The View Hosts After Snatching Ball From Birthday Boy at MLB Game

The View/YouTube/X

The View hosts chimed in after a clip of the woman demanding the home-run ball from the young Phillies fan went viral.

The women of The View had zero sympathy for the now-viral "Phillies Karen," the fan who snatched a home run ball away from a kid during last Friday's Phillies vs. Marlins game.

The drama went down in the fourth inning after Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader knocked one out of the park. A man in the stands snagged the ball and brought it back to his seat to give to his young son, who was celebrating his birthday. But moments later, a woman confronted him and somehow convinced him to hand the ball over.

The clip exploded online, earning her the nickname "Phillies Karen" and plenty of outrage.

Dad was able to get a HR ball for his son but a Karen in the section was not gonna let him keep it

pic.twitter.com/kly0opM6aM @barstoolsports

Newly back from their summer break, the co-hosts of The View wasted no time ripping the woman for her behavior.

"Five people were vying for this ball," Whoopi Goldberg pointed out. "He's the one that got it. You're not entitled to it just because it was in your section. What's wrong with you?"

Sunny Hostin didn't hold back either, warning things could've gone a whole lot differently.

"And by the way, I'm not a proponent of violence or anything, but she's really lucky that that dad was like, 'Just go away,' because she catches the mom or the wrong person and you're not getting the ball back!" Hostin quipped.

Goldberg even joked, "You'll get the ball back, but not where you'd like it to be."

While the boy left the game with the home-run ball, he did get a surprise from the team, with The Phillies later posting on X that young fan not only met Bader, who knocked the ball out of the park, but got a signed bat from him after the game.

"Going home with a signed bat from Bader," an account for the MLB team captioned the pics. A representative of the Marlins, the opposing team, also brought him a goodie bag.