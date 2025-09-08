Sofia Coppola's Daughter Romy Mars Breaks Internet with Viral Jacob Elordi TikTok

TikTok

The pair, who have teamed up on TikTok before, hit the app again to try out a new dance.

Sofia Coppola's daughter Romy Mars just went viral -- and she did it with Jacob Elordi by her side.

The 18-year-old teamed up with the Euphoria star for a TikTok that's already racked up nearly 19 million views since hitting the app on Sunday. In the clip, the unlikely duo takes on the "Biggest Brat" dance trend to rapper Lil M.U.'s 2025 track "Top Of Cars."

Romy and Elordi, 28, wave their arms, jump up and down, and laugh their way through the routine on a nighttime balcony.

"OUTSIIDEEEE," Romy captioned the video, which also shows Elordi breaking it down solo with fist pumps for the camera.

Fans were floored to see the actor pop up on TikTok. "I'm confused, who is she and how did she get Jacob Elordi to do that lmaoo," one user wrote, with another commenting: "I never thought I'd see Jacob Elordi make a TikTok, omg."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The pair didn't stop there, Romy also dropped a selfie with Elordi on Instagram the same night.

In the snap, the actor holds a glass of wine while standing behind Romy, who sticks her tongue out at the camera. She captioned it, "Alisters," a nod to her new single, "A-Lister."

The teen, whose parents are Coppola and Phoenix frontman Thomas Mars, has been carving her own path in music, dropping her first two singles last year, with the support of her Oscar-winning mom.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Romy first met Elordi back in 2022 on the set of her mother's film Priscilla, where he starred as Elvis Presley. Coppola previously told Grazia U.K. about the experience, saying, "Having a 16-year-old daughter on the set with Jacob Elordi was funny. I'm glad they're not jaded."

She went on to gush, "He was just so dedicated and I loved working with him. I think he's great. I feel he can do anything, he's so transformative."