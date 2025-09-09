Charlie Sheen Says He Got Liposuction After Sex Worker Called Him 'Fatso'

Getty

Elsewhere in the Two and a Half Men alum's memoir, The Book of Sheen, the 60-year-old actor recalls his wild days with Hollywood madam, Heidi Fleiss.

Charlie Sheen is looking back on a fat-shaming incident that pushed him into liposuction.

In his new memoir, The Book of Sheen, the Two and a Half Men alum, now 60, admitted he went under the knife after a sex worker mocked his weight while he was filming the 2000 movie Rated X in Toronto with his brother, Emilio Estevez.

On his final night in town, Sheen said his "celibacy streak" came to an end with the help of "the matchmaking Yellow Pages of Bell Canada." He ordered up a "gorgeous brunette," and after a "post-euphoric cigarette," she suddenly "reached over and slapped [his] bare stomach with a room-filling thwack to get [his] attention."

"Whattya say, Fatso -- you up for round two?" she allegedly asked.

The actor confessed he was crushed by the remark.

"Wow. Jeez, lady, you had 10,000 nicknames to choose from and you went with that?" he wrote. "I wanted to blow my brains out. It's amazing where one word can send a guy."

Though he still went for an encore ("I did my best not to crush her in the process"), Sheen said the comment haunted him. A week later, back in Los Angeles, he went straight to a "lipo doctor."

At the time, Sheen explained, he had gained weight after getting sober.

"[It's] pretty common for a lot of folks to gain a buncha weight after getting sober, especially when stimulants were their drug of choice," he shared. "[But] I'd rather be a bit soft and alive than crack-skinny and f--king dead."

Elsewhere in the tell-all, Sheen reflected on his infamous connection to Heidi Fleiss, who ran a high-end prostitution ring in Hollywood during the early '90s.

He said he first spotted Fleiss in June 1992 at a Sunset Strip club, surrounded by a group of striking women. After a phone call with the so-called "Hollywood Madam," Sheen agreed to pay "twelve grand for two women from midnight 'til whenever."

When Fleiss' sex workers arrived, Sheen described the moment as pure ecstasy: it felt "like a hundred Christmas mornings all at once in my favorite age from childhood. It was the mystery of the unknown, wrapped in the giddy mischief of secrets that had to be kept in the shadows."

His patronage ended abruptly when Fleiss was arrested in June 1993. Because Sheen had paid with checks, he "cut a deal for immunity" and recorded testimony -- right in front of Fleiss. He recalled how she looked at him "with a look of betrayal and sadness."

Fleiss went on to serve 20 months in federal prison before being released in 1998. According to Sheen, the two never reconnected, but she does appear in his Netflix documentary ... and attended the film's premiere (photos below).