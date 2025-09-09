Eric Stonestreet Marries Lindsay Schweitzer -- See Wedding Photos, Modern Family Cast Reaction!

Getty

Stonestreet's on-screen husband, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, was among the celebs reacting to the nuptials -- after Stonestreet shared photos from the wedding online.

Eric Stonestreet is a married man.

The Modern Family star celebrated his birthday by revealing he and longtime love Lindsay Schweitzer got married. In an Instagram post shared just after midnight, Stonestreet wrote, "It's my birthday and guess what I got."

The photos, meanwhile, showed him and Schweitzer at their wedding -- with one reading, "I GOT MARRIED."

In the images, the 54-year-old actor looked sharp in a suit and blue tie, while his new bride sported a stunning silk dress.

Among those offering congratulations in the comments were Stonestreet's on-camera husband, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. "Of all second marriages, this one is my favorite! I love you both! I'm so happy for you!!!!😍😍" Ferguson wrote in the comments.

Stonestreet's costar also shared a separate birthday post to his main feed later on Tuesday, posting a throwback photo of Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita and the newlyweds, captioning it, "Happy birthday @ericstonestreet! I love you! & congrats to you and @lindsaystonestreet on your marriage! Love you both, very much and I can't wait to celebrate with you. 💕"

"That's when Ty died," Stonestreet joked in response, as the photo was from a cast reunion from which Ty Burrell was absent -- an absence that actually sparked death rumors on social media at the time. Don't worry, Burrell is alive and well.

Fellow Modern Family star Rico Rodriguez also commented on Stonestreet's wedding post, commenting, "🥳🥳🥳." Zachary Levi added, "Congratulations, y’all!!! 😍🙌," while Octavia Spencer wrote, "Congratulations! So happy for you both."

Hillary Scott also commented, "Crying with joy!!! Congratulations! Sending all of our love to y’all!" -- while Michael Bublé and Nia Vardalos also left heart emojis on the post.