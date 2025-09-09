Glen Powell Addresses Gigi Paris Breakup After Sydney Sweeney Romance Rumor Drama

Getty

"Everybody’s always going to have their own narrative on things and all that," the actor told GQ while reacting to his ex's comments about their split, which came amid romance rumors between Powell and his 'Anyone But You' co-star.

Glen Powell is addressing his split from his ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris for the first time.

In an interview with GQ, the actor -- who covers the men's magazine's latest issue -- broke his silence on his breakup from Paris, which came following months of romance rumors between Powell and his Anyone But You co-star, Sydney Sweeney.

Over the summer, Paris claimed Powell, 36, and the Anyone But You producers told her not to visit him on the romantic comedy's set amid the romance speculation between the film's leads.

While speaking with GQ, Powell admitted that he was committed to promoting the movie. However, he didn't confirm his ex's recollection of events.

"I will always have nothing but love for her and respect for her," he said. "Everybody’s always going to have their own narrative on things and all that. And she's welcome to it."

"Relationships are really hard. And when two people break up, they each go to their own brunch and they will each tell their own narrative," he continued.

Powell went on to share advice he learned from his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise.

"He basically said, 'Hey, it's going to get really, really loud. It’s your job to just turn the volume down," he told GQ. "Just remember you have your hand on that switch. You have your hand on the ability to turn up that noise or turn it down.’ And really just turning down the noise and trusting your own gut has been a real godsend for me."

Early in 2023, Powell and Paris' relationship became the collateral damage of Powell and Sweeney's purported PR move to help promote, Anyone But You. While the pair embarked on their promotional tour of the romcom together -- which is all about chemistry, after all -- news broke that Powell had broken up with Paris. All the while, he and Sweeney were looking more and more cozy on the various red carpets they hit. Powell and Sweeney both denied rumors that they were involved romantically -- but not until months after.

During an appearance on the Too Much podcast in June, Paris shared her side of the story for the first time.

The model addressed the speculation about Powell and Sweeney -- without mentioning them by name.

"I was at work and I was gloating about him at work and I opened up Instagram -- social media can be the worst for relationships -- and I'm getting tagged over something he captioned on a photo, and I just screen shot it to him and I said, 'Hey, the whole world is watching what you're saying please just proceed with caution,' and that wasn't received well," she said before adding, "from there was a steady decline."

She noted that moment was six months before the break-up happened.

"It was just, 'This is what I have to do for my job,'" Paris said she felt coming from Powell in the relationship during that time.

"I had two options. I could either pretend like I was going along with everything and have everyone wonder, like, 'Are they hooking up? Are they not hooking up? Is she okay with this? What the f--k?' Or stand up for myself and say, 'No, I'm actually not okay with this, and I'm walking away.'"

"So that's what I decided to do... I was shattered," Paris said, adding that it wasn't a way to "twist the story around" or "monetize the break-up."

Paris noted that she was trying to get a work visa to go and work while he was working on the set of the film in Australia, which was when everything hit the media and she felt blindsided.

"I just wanted respect, especially if it's gonna be public," she explained. "Like, don't make an ass out of me. Like, just don't make a fool out of someone you've been with for over three years talking about forever with. Just have some decency, you know?"

"And at the end of the day, it was like, well, work comes first," she added. "And if that's the case, power to you, that's your priority. I gotta walk away. What sucked was how it was handled. I felt like I was just fed to the dogs."

Powell's comments come just a few weeks after Sweeney once again reacted to the romance rumors that she and Powell sparked on the Anyone But You promo tour.