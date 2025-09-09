Kristin Cavallari Shares Why She's Taking Podcast Break, Deleted TikTok & Changed Number

YouTube/Let's Be Honest

"I've been in sort of this weird, interesting energy. I feel like this is sort of a turning point for me in my life," the reality star said.

Kristin Cavallari is opening up about her decision to take a break from her podcast.

On Tuesday's episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, the reality star announced that she's making some changes in her life, sharing that she's decided to take a step back from her podcast, minimize her online presence by deleting TikTok, and change her phone number.

"I've been in sort of this weird, interesting energy. I feel like this is sort of a turning point for me in my life. ... I'm actually really fired up," Cavallari began. "I'm really excited. I'm living in this very excited energy, but a little amped up. I'm feeling a little rebellious, which is sort of a natural state for me."

In order to "channel" her rebellion to be "constructive," she said she's decided to delete the TikTok app.

"I deleted TikTok. I deleted it off of my phone," Cavallari continued. "My account still exists, but it is no longer on my phone. I'm just in this mode right now of realizing that I -- and we all -- get to control what comes into our lives. We get to filter and decide what we want in our lives, who has access to us, who gets to give an opinion on our lives."

The Hills alum said she's "realized" while using TikTok, she was "constantly being bombarded with information and different people's opinions and just all of these things coming at you," and felt like she was "absorbing" it all, even if on a "subconscious level."

Cavallari said she also decided to change her phone number, noting that it goes "hand in hand" with deleting the TikTok app.

"I've just decided protecting my peace is the most important thing for me," she explained, "and I've worked really hard to get my life to this place of being peaceful."

Cavallari explained that she's felt that she's "been in this weird funk" since her "most recent show came out," referring to her live podcast tour, Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, and subsequent TV show about it.

"I've just felt really accessible," she said, noting that the show brought "so many people's opinions" and her embarking on the "press circus for it."

"[I was] constantly being bombarded with all of these different energies and opinions," she continued, before again referring to TikTok.

"Unfortunately, for me, my TikTok, I am my own algorithm, so I get fed a lot of these videos about me, and it drives me crazy," Cavallari said.

While the mom of the three said she doesn't "purposefully" read comments on the app and Instagram, she "inevitably do[es] see them sometimes."

"I don't want all of those opinions to have access to me," she added.

The Laguna Beach alum shared that she feels social media has become a place for "fear-mongering" and is "making us question things we never normally would have questioned," using people posting about mold toxicity in the home as an example.

"Social media preys on our insecurities. ... I do feel like we've all lost the ability to listen to ourselves," she claimed.

As for her decision to change her phone number, Cavallari said she thinks phones have "taken away us sitting in our own thoughts," calling phones "definitely a numbing agent."

The Uncommon James founder went on to note that she was "very selective with who I gave my new number to."

"I figure if someone is important to me and is supposed to be in my life, they’ll figure out how to get a hold of me," Cavallari continued, referring to those she didn't message, before noting, "There were a lot of people who had access to me that I didn't want to have access to me."

While limiting her online presence, Cavallari said she's temporarily pausing her podcast, noting that she's going "on hiatus for just a little bit," but will keep her fans "updated."

During her break, the podcast host -- who shares Camden, 13, Jaxon, 11, and Saylor, with ex-husband Jay Cutler -- shared that she plans to play board games with her kids, and learn Italian.

Cavallari thanked her podcast listeners, while also sharing that she's going to "kick off" her return by recording The Hills podcast episodes following her hiatus.