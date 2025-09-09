Man Admits Helping Walmart Santa Brother-in-Law Kill Two of His Children, Bury Their Bodies: Police

Effingham County Sheriff's Office

The uncle was indicted along with his brother-in-law, sister, mother, and her boyfriend for their alleged involvement in the murders of two teens, one in 2016 and one in 2018, and subsequent coverup efforts.

An uncle has admitted his role in helping to kill his niece and nephew two years apart in Guyton, Georgia, telling investigators that he helped the children's father carry out both murders and subsequently bury the bodies in an attempt to get away with their crimes.

Mark Wright entered a guilty plea on August 29, per ABC affiliate WJCL, for his role in the 2016 death of Elwyn Crocker Jr., 14 at the time of his death, and the 2018 death of Mary Crocker, 13 at the time of her death. As part of his agreement, he avoids the death penalty, but is facing 10 to 80 years in prison when he's sentenced in October.

He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, cruelty to children in the first and second degree, two counts of concealing the death of another, and false imprisonment, per the outlet, who said that he admitted helping his brother-in-law kill the kids and bury the bodies in their parents' back yard.

In a press release to CBS affiliate WTOC after the plea deal, District Attorney Robert Busbee said, "This case has weighed heavily on Effingham County for many years. While there is still a long road ahead, today’s plea is an important step toward accountability and justice for Elwyn Crocker Jr. and Mary Crocker. I am relieved that this matter is finally moving forward after being stalled for so long. Our office remains committed to seeing this case through to its conclusion."

Wright was initially indicted in 2018 alongside the children's parents, his sister Candice Crocker -- the children's stepmother -- and her husband Elwyn Crocker Sr., who had recently been employed as a Walmart Santa Claus. Also indicted were Mark and Candice's mother, Kim Wright, and her boyfriend Roy Prater, per court documents reviewed by WJCL.

The guilty plea is the third in the case, with Wright's agreement coming after his sister Candice and his mother's boyfriend, Prater, had also entered into plea agreements.

The bodies of the missing teens were found on December 20, 2018 after an individual expressed concern about Mary Crocker's disappearance. She was last seen in October of that year. Police said that when they started questioning her father, his responses led to to his own backyard.

There, they uncovered the bodies of both children. Authorities said that both Mary and her older brother had been home-schooled and that neither of them had ever been reported missing.

A forensic pathologist testified in May 2025 that Mary's "body mass index was 8.6, which is drastically underweight," per Law&Crime. Dr. Edmond Donaghue, a former medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigators, testified that "her body length was under 2nd percentile" and "her actual weight was below 1st percentile."

He said he'd "never seen such a low number" and started in court that she appeared to have starved to death. Due to the state of decay on the remains of Elwyn Jr., Donaghue said it was impossible to determine his cause of death.

A third child was found in the family's bathroom, with investigators revealing that the children were kept naked in dog kennels and deprived of nourishment and other basic care needs. The surviving child, who was a minor, was removed from the home and placed into the care of DFCS, per The Georgia Virtue.

DFCS did become involved in the family back in 2012 in regards to alleged abuse to Elwyn Jr., according to ABC affiliate WJCL. At that time, both Elwyn Sr. and his wife Candice were ordered into therapy and parenting classes, with the case ultimately closed in 2013.

According to an indictment released in October 2019, Mary was allegedly zip-tied, starved and beaten with various objects while being held naked inside the dog crate nearly 24 hours a day between January 1, 2018 and October 28, 2018.

Investigators reported that the girl was also allegedly shocked with a stun gun and burned with hot water, with all of this coming as punishment for not exercising, not doing chores, or stealing food. The food she was given, Elwn Sr. allegedly admitted, was mixed with vinegar.

WJCL reports that a phone found on Elwyn Sr.'s phone allegedly showed Mary next to the kennel looking emaciated and badly bruised. There were also photos found of Elwyn Jr., with the indictment suggesting he suffered the same abuses as his sister before his death.

In October 2020, Candice Crocker entered a guilty plea to avoid the death penalty. Prater also pleaded guilty, with both sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, per the Effingham Herald.

Elwyn Crocker Sr., who has not entered into a plea agreement, was charged with 13 felony counts including 2 counts of Malice Murder, 2 counts of Felony Murder, 4 counts of Cruelty to Children in the 1st Degree, Aggravated Sexual Battery, 2 counts of False Imprisonment, and 2 counts of Concealing the Death of Another.

Both Elwyn Sr. and Kimberly Wright have maintained innocent pleas in their cases. The pair appeared together in court back in May on pre-trial hearings to address what types of evidence can be used in the long-gestating case. Wright was also present in these hearings, as they occurred before he made his deal.

Among the evidence being debated are text messages allegedly sent between the family members, including one where Elwyn Sr. texts his mother-in-law, "Almost done burying Mary's." Her reply: "Cool! How deep?" In another instance, he allegedly texted her while burying his daughter, "There was a car driving by, driving by very slowly, I think it was a cop."

Another text exchange prosecutors hope to present to jurors occurred prior to Mary's death, with Elwyn Sr. allegedly texting his wife, "I think she's been hit in the head too many times."

Elwyn Sr.'s defense attorney have vowed to contest the usage of any evidence recovered from any devices taken from the Crocker family's home. As the evidentiary hearings continue, with the latest points of contention over DNA evidence, no trial dates have yet been set for either of the remaining defendants.