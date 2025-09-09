Amish Mom Accused of Throwing Son In Lake Tells Police She 'Gave Him to God' In Bodycam Footage

Court TV/YouTube

In the newly-released footage, Ruth Miller is seen insisting to police that she's not "crazy" and they need to prepare because the "end is near" and he's "coming very soon."

A harrowing story comes to startling light in newly-released bodycam video as the Amish mother accused of throwing her 4-year-old son into an Ohio lake as an "offering to God" is seen trying to explain her actions to police amid what investigators called a "spiritual delusion."

The Tuscarwas County Sheriff's Office responded to a call at a nearby campground on Saturday, August 23 about a golf cart driving into the water with a woman and three children on board. While all four would survive that incident, they would soon discover that two other family members had already died.

Deputies can be seen trying to scramble to make sense of what Ruth Miller, 40, is telling them in the bodycam footage as her adult sons escort her toward a parking lot and she begins talking about how she's not "crazy" for throwing her son in the lake, as detailed by The New York Post.

As deputies try to make sense of her words, the insistent woman tells them, "He's sweet, and I love him. But, I gave him to God. People are going to tell me I am crazy. But he is real and he loves you. He really does love you."

She goes on to explain how she'd begun to doubt in her faith, but had come to realize she has a responsibility to spread the word that God is "coming very soon." She told the deputies, "Prepare your hearts. The end is near. And I'm definitely supposed to tell you that he loves you. Okay?"

It was at this point that one of the deputies asked her who it was that she said she threw into the lake. Her response: "I gave my son to God."

When the officers proceeded to ask the woman about her husband, she explained to them that God told her a "fish swallowed" him and he would never be coming back. She told deputies to get their "best" divers, as they'd find him at the bottom of the lake, while insisting that their son is also "with God."

As she is ultimately escorted away by paramedics, Miller is seen in the bodycam footage beginning to kneel with them to pray.

Miller was charged on August 27 with two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of domestic violence, and one count of child endangerment, according to court records reviewed by the Post, in relation to the death of her 4-year-old and attempted drowning of her other children. The surviving children are now in the care of other family members.

According to the Post, Miller pleaded not guilty at her arraignment on Monday, September 8, by reason of insanity in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court.

Speaking with People last week, Miller's attorney said, "It is immediately apparent that Ruth, at the time of the tragic incident, suffered from a severe mental ailment that unequivocally prevented her from appreciating the wrongfulness of her conduct."

"I expect that this case will center around whether Ruth should be found Not Guilty by Reason of Insanity," he added. "We are confident that she will be."

Deaths Amid 'Spiritual Delusion'

What authorities are labeling a "spiritual delusion" led to the deaths of a father, Marcus J. Miller, 45, and his youngest child, Vincen Miller, 4, while the family was camping at Atwood Lake in Tuscarawas County, Ohio, as detailed by NBC affiliate WKYC.

Sheriff's deputies responded to a call about an accident at around 10:39 a.m. on Saturday, August 23, after reports that a woman and her three children had crashed a golf cart off of a stone wall and into the lake.

When a witness asked the woman if she needed any help, according to Campbell, "she suggested him not to help her, to just pray for [them], and that was the first statement that suggested this was more than an accident at that lake."

As the woman was pulled from the water, rescuers said that she was making concerning comments about speaking with God, with the most troubling coming in "a pretty immediate statement made that she had given her son to the Lord."

At that time, Campbell said that the woman's three children, a 15-year-old daughter and 18-year-old twin sons, had managed to get themselves out of the water. All three were physically unharmed, but "traumatized." The comment, however, suggested a much grimmer reality that was unfolding.

"Keep in mind, she's there with a 15-year-old daughter and two 18-year-old sons, and nobody knows what son she's talking about," Campbell said at a press conference detailed by detailed by NBC affiliate WKYC. "There's no other child there, and they tried to discern and tried to comfort her."

"She actually attempted to flee for a minute," he continued. "She was not rational."

It wasn't until two hours after authorities first arrived on the scene, and after the mother had been transported to a local hospital for evaluation of mental health concerns, that detectives were finally able to interview her. Campbell told the media at the time that he doesn't believe "the mother has ever lied to us, but the statements have not made sense a lot."

Ruth Miller's Story

According to Campbell, the woman suggested that she'd been in direct communication with God and that she and her family were acting "to prove their worthiness" to him. She "was supposedly hearing voices that she believed were God," said Campbell, as noted by Law&Crime. "That led her and her husband to go out and jump in the lake first."

She told investigators "that she and her husband went to this dock [at around 1:15 a.m.], and they jumped in the water because God was speaking to them and telling them to do things, things to prove their worthiness to God, to show their faith is complete."

The women then said that they were failing in these efforts, which he described as "bizarre, some of them were just swimming exercises," though he said the woman also claimed she was tasked to walk on water.

"The most bizarre was that God told her to allow herself to be swallowed by a fish, as bizarre as that sounds," he added, before clarifying, "I tell you that statement not to make fun, but I tell you that statement so you can have a picture of how difficult it was to communicate with her."

Campbell said that when they returned to their RV after their middle-of-the-night foray to the lake, according to the woman, her husband was disappointed in himself that he had not performed better and failed at the tasks "because he didn't have enough faith."

"What she says is that she and her husband went to this dock, and they jumped in the water because God was speaking to them and telling them to do things, things to prove their worthiness to God, to show their faith is complete. And they didn't do very well in those," Campbell said.

Her husband reportedly expressed his intention to return to the lake and complete one of those tasks, which was to swim to a sandbar a relatively long distance from the dock, according to Campbell.

According to the woman, after they returned around 5:30 a.m., her husband wanted to immediately return. "Keep in mind he hasn't been asleep at night he's heading back there," Campbell said. "For the longest time, we weren't sure if that was true. We didn't know if we could believe her statement."

A witness, though, corroborated at least that they'd seen the man at the dock at around 6:30 a.m. "wearing the clothes he left behind at the dock." He did not survive his alleged attempt to swim to the sand bar.

Witnesses also told investigators that they saw the mother at around 8 a.m. loading the couple's 4-year-old son into the golf cart, with multiple witnesses saying she was "driving very dangerously," per Campbell, describing her overturning the vehicle at one point and up on two wheels at another, as detailed by the Times-Reporter.

"The children saw her leave with the 4-year-old, and then a while later she came back," Campbell told the press. "She states that she went to the dock and that she threw the 4-year-old in because that's what she needed to do as an offering to God." He said she did it "to give that child to God."

"She believed that she and her husband had to pass these tests to show their faith, and when they didn't, then Vincen became the price to pay for that," Campbell said.

He said that the surviving children detailed unusual ritualistic behavior at their mother's orders after this. She allegedly first drove the 15-year-old to the dock and had her get into the lake before later having the 18-year-olds do the same.

Campbell offered an example of one behavior, saying, "They climb out of the lake and at one point, according to the children, she makes them all lay down on the dock with their hands in the water to pray for their little brother and father because they were gone and had gone to heaven."

Witnesses described seeing the woman and her teenaged children huddled together and praying near the water. "It actually scared some witnesses," Campbell said, per NBC News. "They thought they were crying, they were emotional, and they didn't know what was going on."

"She then heard the voice again telling her to drive into the lake," Campbell said, despite telling detectives that her older children had passed their tests. The three teens are now in the care of relatives, per the outlet.

Campbell said that the body of 4-year-old Vince Miller was recovered from the bottom of the lake near the dock at around 6 p.m. that day. Marcus Miller's body was recovered at approximately 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning, 53 yards from the dock, per Fox affiliate WTOV. Police believe his death was an accidental drowning.

Mental Health & Religion

Detectives also reached out to members of the couple's family, who expressed concerns about both the parents' mental health, "but there were never any discussions of harming anyone," Campbell said at Monday's press briefing.

"They had some some, you know, religious beliefs," Campbell said. "What we recognize is this: She was clearly in a mental crisis, no doubt about it. You talk to every witness or every first responder, she was in mental crisis, and it just simply manifests itself in what we call a spiritual delusion."

He went on to say, "This was a husband very devoted to his wife. I think they were also devoted to the Bible and that just manifested itself incorrectly. I don't think there's making a lot of common sense out of it. I really don't."

After the deaths, the family released a statement in conjunction with their church, which WKYC shared in its entirety:

The church and family want to thank the law enforcement and rescue personnel for all that was done during this tragic weekend.

The family involved are members of the Old Order Amish Church. As a church of Christian faith, we believe that we are saved by grace, through faith in Christ (Ephesians 2:8-9), and the events of this past weekend do not reflect our teachings or beliefs but are instead a result of a mental illness.

The ministry and extended family had been walking with them through their challenges, and they had also received professional help in the past.

At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family directly affected. We stand beside them in their grief and ask that their privacy, as well as that of the broader community, be respected during this difficult time. We kindly ask that the public and media honor this by allowing space for healing.

The extended family encourages anyone facing mental health challenges to seek professional help, as the recent events do not reflect the loving and caring family they were always known to be."