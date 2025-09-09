Singer Miguel Secretly Welcomed Child, Identifies Baby's Mother While Celebrating First Birthday

Getty/Instagram

In a post shared to Instagram early Tuesday morning, the "Sure Thing" singer shared that he secretly welcomed a child a year ago, as he celebrated the milestone birthday alongside the baby's mother, who also collaborated on the reveal.

The Grammy-winning singer took to Instagram early Tuesday to reveal that he not only welcomed a child in secret, but that the little one was already celebrating their first birthday.

In the sweet video, Miguel is seen holding the one-year-old as he beamed with pride, the child's face blurred out to protect its privacy. Miguel held up one figure to signify the child's first birthday as he laughed and clapped.

"Our baby turned 1 today !!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY ANGELITO !!! We love you so much ! So proud and honored that you chose us to be your parents. Papá wrote you a song - hope it always reminds you of how loved you are 🖤🖤🖤 ," he captioned the post, which also served as his promo for his new song, "S1C.LA" off his upcoming album, CAOS.

The post also seemingly confirmed the identity of the baby's mother, director Margaret Zhang, who served as a collaborator on the post -- and who shared photos from her pregnancy on social media before giving birth.

The announcement served as a major surprise to Miguel's fans, who took to the comments to share their reaction to news that the 39-year-old singer is now a dad.

"I beg your pardon when this happened," one fan wrote, with another commenting, "Going back to sleep because what."

"I mean this hit me more than the piercings in your back! Couldn't be a slow roll out of baby feet 12 months ago 😭😂," a shocked fan added. "all I get is heartbreak over here."

The post also saw comments from some of Miguel's collaborators, including Jessie Reyez who left behind two red heart emojis in the comments, and actress Jillian Mercado, who wrote: "🥺♥️ feliz cumpleaños cutie."