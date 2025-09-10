Brittany Cartwright Reveals She Has Not Introduced New Man To Son Cruz: 'We're Just Waiting' (Exclusive)

As the reality star celebrated her upcoming appearance on FOX's Special Forces, she revealed to TooFab that she received an apology note from Shahs of Sunset’s GG after she accused Brittany of being pregnant.

Brittany Cartwright is taking it slow with her new man.

The reality star spoke with TooFab exclusively on the FOX Lot in Los Angeles ahead of her appearance on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test insisting she is just dating.

"I'm not in a relationship yet like the world is trying to say," she told TooFab exclusively.

"Trying to take it a little bit slower and figure out. It's somebody I know from my past who I used to date like 15 years ago. So we're just kind of like reconnecting but having fun. He's a great person. I like just enjoying time right now. We'll see where it goes."

Media reports that The Valley star had begun dating Brandon Hanson started working its way through outlets in August, however she told TooFab she's not ready to introduce Brandon to her four-year-old son Cruz -- who she shares with estranged husband Jax Taylor -- just yet.

"We're just waiting," she said.

"Trying to take it a little bit slow but he's (Brandon) a dad too and I think that's super important and that means a lot to me."

Brittany was spotted in Mexico with Brandon by paparazzi earlier this month as romance rumors continued to swirl.

However, Shahs of Sunset’s Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi, attempted to start the rumor mill on another aspect of Brittany's life and commented on a fan page about paparazzi photos of the pair on the beach.

"No shade, but is she pregnant too? I mean, he's holding her belly, and the belly is definitely bellying," the comment said.

"I just think women should not ever tear each other down like that," Brittany told TooFab of her reaction to seeing GG's comment.

She continued: "I made it very well known that I was not okay with it, but I wish her nothing but the best. And I did recently get an apology email from her. I am not somebody that holds grudges. I am not a hateful person whatsoever."

Brittany added that this should be used as a "learning experience" for those thinking about attacking another person on social media.

"The bullying on social media has already taken over and it's just too much. Especially woman to woman, there needs to be support, especially mother to mother as well," she added.

The Vanderpump Rules alum also touched on where she stands with Jax, revealing that there are still "ups and downs."

"Cruz is the most important thing, so we're just trying to see what's going to happen," she shared.

As for why the Kentucky native decided to go on Special Forces -- after her many ups and downs with Jax over the years? "I wanted to push myself. I feel like it was the time to see what I could do, after being torn down," she joked.

The hardest part of the series for Brittany was being away from her son Cruz.

"I've never been away from him for that long. Two or three days tops for work things. Other than that, he travels with me. So that was the longest I'd ever spent away from him. So that was the most difficult part of this whole entire thing."

Watch more from our interview with Brittany to find out her biggest fear during the challenge.

Brittany join the series alongside others stars including Teresa and Gia Giudice, Kody Brown, Randall Cobb, Jessie James and Eric Decker, and Randall Cobb.