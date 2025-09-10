Conservative Activist Charlie Kirk Shot at Public Event: Shocked Reactions Across Political Spectrum

Kirk was speaking at a student Q&A event in Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah when video shows him react as he was visibly shot in the neck, falling from his chair.

Conservative political activist Charlie Kirk was shot while speaking at a student Q&A event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on Wednesday. According to local Fox 13 Now, a suspect is in custody after the shooting.

Officials from the school told the outlet that shots were fired from the top of the Losee Center on campus approximately 20 minutes into Kirk's speech, which is approximately 200 yards from where he was speaking. The campus was evacuated.

Kirk's condition is currently unknown.

There were immediate shocked reactions from across the political spectrum to the shooting of the polarizing public figure. Vice President J.D. Vance was among the first, writing on X, "Say a prayer for Charlie Kirk, a genuinely good guy and a young father."

Fellow conservative commentator Link Lauren added, "Charlie Kirk was discussing transgender shooters when he was shot at Utah Valley University and fell back, according to Fox News."

California Governor Gavin Newsom also spoke out, writing, "The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible in the United States of America. We must reject political violence in EVERY form."

Director Jon Favreau added, "Horrifying news that Charlie Kirk has been shot. Praying for him and anyone else who was hurt in the shooting. F--k." Actor John Fugelsang, meanwhile, took to social media to ask, "Do these idiots even realize that shooting Charlie Kirk makes you a worse person than Charlie Kirk?"

This is a developing story...

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.