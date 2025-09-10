Everything Charlie Sheen's Ex-Wives, Kids Said About Drug Use, HIV & Relationships with Him Now In Doc

Netflix

Both Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller get extremely candid about their messy marriages with Sheen, while two of his children with the women -- daughter Lola and son Bob -- spill on their own roller coaster relationships with their father.

Charlie Sheen praised the "supporting players" in his life in his new Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, crediting them for where he is now. That journey, however, was a rocky one, filled with drug and alcohol abuse, sex workers, and difficult relationships with his partners and family members.

And many of those players appear in the doc, with his ex-wives Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller getting extremely candid about their messy marriages with the actor, while two of his children also reveal where they stand with their dad now.

"There's a lot of stuff that I know and I'm privy too and Charlie knows that I am. I want to be honest, peel the layers and be honest," Richards, Sheen's second wife, explained of why she agreed to be in the two-part film. "Otherwise, this movie is going to be a fluffy, glossed-over piece of s--t."

Charlie and Denise met in 2000 on the set of a movie, Good Advice, before dating when she began appearing on Spin City. In the doc, they recall their early days dating, with Richards saying Sheen appeared nervous to ask her out on a date at first. Their first date was actually at his home, where they ate microwaved meals and watched a baseball game together.

"I didn't have sex with him that night," Richards said, adamant. "It was very romantic. He had a calmness to him, he seemed grounded. He wasn't the guy that people read about, he was different."

By 2002, they were married and eventually welcomed two children together; daughters Sami, 21, and Lola, 20.

"I could sense there were things that he was just never going to be that suburban, being more of just a regular married guy. I felt like it might be, you know, fighting against the tide," Sheen's Two and a Half Men costar Jon Cryer also said in the doc, before giving some insight into what he witnessed as things began to fall apart for the pair.

"At one point, Denise showed up unexpected, and I get this frantic knock on my door and it's Charlie. I open the door like, 'Hey, what's up,' and he's looking around frantically -- I mean the guiltiest look around, I mean, it's like a cliche -- and he said, 'Hey man, can you hold this for me?' It's a brown paper bag and I'm like, 'What is it? I'm not gonna hold it. Is it legal?' And he said, 'No, it's legal, it's legal.' I was like, 'Oh, okay,'" he recalled. "So I put it in my dressing room and I closed the door, and the bag is just sitting there, looming. And I was like, 'What could possibly be so embarrassing that Charlie Sheen doesn't want his wife to see it?' So finally, I couldn't help it and I looked in the bag. It was legal. It was Barely Legal, the porn magazine. I felt really bad that Charlie's relationship with Denise was going south."

Richards said that as soon as Two and a Half Men started getting really successful, "the pressure of that changed him," as she felt Sheen was "sabotaging the success and sabotaging our family" as he started using drugs again.

"When it started to change, it was quick. I remember reaching out to his sponsor and saying I was concerned. But people in his circle were like, 'It's your hormones, your postpartum,'" said Sheen. "I was like, 'No, there's something f--king wrong.' That's when I started to see that people in his life were trying to pit us against each other, even though we were married and had a kid and another one on the way. I'm not just this quiet wife, I'm a strong woman and something is not right."

She said that he also started to get "kind of aggressive" with her, which led to her getting an order of protection against him.

"What he did put me through, I don't know how I'm here, to be honest," said Richards, saying that the two are able to have a sense of humor about everything now. "I think that if I wasn't a strong person, I would have gone down a very dark road just to deal with all this s--it. It was a lot."

For his part, Sheen admitted he made things "a lot more difficult than it needed to be" with Richards -- adding, "I own that and I feel awful about that, to this day." He also admitted that due to his drug abuse, he wasn't able to form a strong bond with his daughter Lola.

"I always wanted him to be sober when I was growing up, because you can't have a real relationship with someone who is going through addiction. It's really hard," said Lola as she appeared in the doc. "They're not in the right frame of mind and can't talk to you the way they want to talk to you. I never was close with my dad when I was younger. I was told less, because I think they wanted to protect me."

Netflix

Richards later got incredibly emotional as she recalled trying to shield everything from their kids, who never asked to be part of his very public struggles. Despite breaking down, Richards insisted the camera continue to film -- saying, "No, they should record. You're doing a f--king docuseries. It's true. The truth is, I feel like my life with Charlie is three stages. It's the time I met him and married him, then my divorce, and the aftermath of it. I'm sorry to get so f--king emotional about it, because it was a lot and I've had to f--king hold it together."

Then came his relationship with Mueller, who recalled Sheen just having gotten divorced from Richards when they met at a party. At the time, she was five year sober, with Sheen saying their initial courtship was "very old fashioned."

"When Charlie got remarried to Brooke, I was not able to be there because I was on a movie, so my wife went," Cryer recalled. "My wife called me afterwards and said, 'Oh my God.' 'I have concerns,' is what my wife said. She said, 'Okay, I just wanna tell you the toast that Martin Sheen made at the wedding.' And I said, 'Okay,' and I braced myself. He apparently stood up, said, 'I hope you two know what you're doing,' and sat back down. That was the entirety of Martin Sheen's toast at Charlie Sheen's wedding."

Sheen and Mueller went on to welcome twin boys together, sons Bob and Max, now 16. The two had major health problems when they were born six weeks premature, with Sheen claiming Two and a Half Men didn't halt filming at all while they were hospitalized -- something which he said started to generate "a ton of resentment" within him. He said he then heard Brooke and a friend doing drugs together, so he joined them "and it was on."

Their marriage was marred by drug use and 911 calls, including one in which Mueller claimed Sheen was threatening her with a knife during a trip to Aspen.

"We went hard fast. Here you are, husband and wife, in this tiny room, not leaving that room because we're doing so many drugs for so long that everyone starts becoming crazy and paranoid and all kinds of bizarre behavior starts to happen, unfortunately," Mueller said of that instance.

"I quickly recanted it. I went in and that's how he got off. Because I had to recant my story and I remember the DA being very upset with me. If I didn't recant my story, he could have gotten into a lot of trouble," she continued, saying that because she was so high herself, she couldn't provide a detailed breakdown of what had actually happened. "It's not like I have specific memories of the night. I saw myself as very psychotic," she added.

Sheen, meanwhile, copped to his part in their toxic relationship, saying that he's "made amends with Brooke, over and over, and we're past it."

As his drug issues continued to get worse and worse, Richards then recalled being asked to check in on her ex to make sure he was still alive. She also recalled one time she went to Sheen's home and Cryer was there, as she started making "white trash" sandwiches for her ex and the "three hookers" he had at the home at the time. She also compared Sheen to the dead body from Weekend at Bernie's, recalling how those around him would just "prop him up" to get him to sign things, to make money off him.

Eventually, the twins were removed from Charlie and Brooke's home, with Denise stepping in to take them in for about a year. Then, she started noticing he was "really sick," with Sheen initially thinking it was from cocaine detox. "I said, 'No, I've seen you detox before, this ain't it,'" Richards continued, "I go, 'There is something wrong and I don't want to scare you, but when was the last time you had been tested for HIV?'"

Sheen, for his part, said he was actually "kind of f--king relieved" when he found out he was HIV+, because it was something which was treatable and not an immediate death sentence. He also insisted he never gave it to anyone else.

"I don't think any of us thought that Charlie would survive it," Brooke added, however. "It was that bad. His body was breaking down. It was terrible."

Netflix

He said he then quit using drugs and drinking following an incident with his daughter Sami, who does not appear in the doc. His son Bob, however, does -- and opened up about recently moving in with his father, amid his mother's ongoing issues.

"I only recently started living with him and stuff, so we're kind of opposites right now. I forget everything, he remembers everything. Like, with bottles, I always open them a little bit and don't finish it. It drives him crazy," said the teen. "Even though a lot of our personalities are really different, they kind of fix each other's mistakes."

Of mother Brooke, he added, "When she's sober, she's great. As long as she's sober, I'm happy."

"Her timeline for recovery is just different from mine, that's all," added Sheen of Mueller. "She's chased the dragon a little longer than she probably should have, but she's starting to see that if you keep trading people for drugs, at some point you're just gonna be left with the drugs."

Brooke also admitted her ex "really stepped up when my stuff was going dark ... and it was really dark." Saying she became "a terror for other people" amid her battle, she praised Sheen for "taking the role of the one who is the responsible protector, especially with the boys" now.

"Now he has this role that is very different than the role he used to have and it's pretty beautiful and magical," she added, as Sheen and Mueller were also seen briefly hugging it out in the documentary.

While Lola said she can "always call him when I need something," she said the pair often get pedicures and smoothies together now -- adding, "It's nice because I used to have one on one time with him." Bob also said he believes his father has "a deeper connection than most kids have with their parents."