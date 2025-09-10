Woman Caught on Video Backing Over Co-Worker Went Inside and Said Someone 'Fell': Police

Slidell Police Department

Surveillance video captures the nursing home employee walk over to the scene to retrieve a piece of her bumper, with the victim lying in critical condition, per police -- and then she "went to work as if nothing happened."

Shocking video captures the moment a nursing home employee allegedly backed over a co-worker just outside the facility this past Sunday.

Police in Slidell, Louisiana said that Lillian Sellers, 67, proceeded to head into work "as if nothing happened," and then calmly told her co-workers that a "woman fell in the parking lot." Employees rushed out to help their injured co-worker, even as surveillance video captured at the nursing home revealed what had really happened to her.

Paramedics responded to a medical emergency call at around 11 p.m. and transported the victim to a local hospital, according to a statement from the Slidell Police Department, where medical professionals determined that her injuries were not consistent with a fall amid "a rapid decline of the victim's vitals."

Instead, they determined that her injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle. The hospital contacted the police, and so at 3 a.m., police reported that they went to the nursing home facility to obtain surveillance footage of the "fall." That's when they found the shocking hit-and-run video.

Police detailed the video as showing an SUV back up some distance before it "violently struck" the victim as she was walking across the parking lot. The driver was then seen exiting her vehicle, walking back to the victim, who was lying on the ground in critical condition. The driver did not stop or render aid, but retrieved a broken piece of her bumper and walked away.

"It’s really sad to watch. She gets out of the vehicle, walked over to the victim laying on the pavement, and then stood up, walked over and picked up a piece of her vehicle and removed it from the scene," Slidell police chief Randy Fandal said, per Fox affiliate WVUE, "so it’s being investigated as a hit-and-run."

In the released video, the moment of impact has been removed, but the full backing up is present, as is the return to the scene of the suspect. Police reported they were able to identify the suspect as Sellers and immediately took her into custody.

She was charged with Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Hit and Run Driving Causing Serious Bodily Injury, Negligent Injuring and Obstruction of Justice by Tampering with Evidence.

Witnesses told police that it is not unusual for Sellers "to drive erratically through the parking lot," per the release. Based on the preliminary investigation, police stated that they do not at this time believe that Sellers struck her co-worker intentionally.

Nevertheless, they state that she "obviously knew she struck a person and went as far as to remove evidence to cover her tracks." When asked about her actions, per the release, police said "she just shrugged her shoulders and provided no explanation."

In response to community shock that police have determined her actions were unintentional, Slidell police released an additional statement, received by multiple outlets including NBC affiliate WDSU and The New York Post.

"For those saying it was intentional, the suspect, Lillian Sellers, was clocking into work (presumably running late) and rushing / driving recklessly to get to her assigned location at the facility," police said. "The driveway is part of a larger one-way cul-de-sac around the facility, which was why Sellers was driving in reverse…in order to get into a parking spot."

"The moments before the video that you see here show Sellers going inside to clock in, and immediately coming back out to leave," the statement continued. "All indications and evidence indicate that there was no intent; however, the case is still under investigation. We encourage anyone with any additional information to please come speak with an Slidell PD investigator."