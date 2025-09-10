Teresa Giudice Slams RHONJ Filming Rumors: 'Hello, I'm The OG' (Exclusive)

"I think it wouldn't be the same without me," Teresa told TooFab of returning to RHONJ, ahead of her and daughter Gia's appearance on FOX's Special Forces.

Teresa Giudice is setting the rumors straight about Real Housewives of New Jersey filming -- amid reports it's happening without her.

While speaking with TooFab exclusively on the FOX Lot in Los Angeles ahead of Teresa and her daughter Gia's appearance on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the "OG" of the Housewives franchise said it's just people "talking."

"I mean, if they were filming, I'm sure you could actually see photos out there," Teresa told TooFab exclusively.

"It's like, anytime any city starts filming, you see photos out there. So there's no photos out there. So it's just people talking, which is keeping the buzz going," she added.

It comes after reports the cast -- consisting of some new and old members -- had started test filming for Season 15 without Teresa. While the "OG" is glad the public is excited about the series return, she said she won't know anything until Bravo makes the announcement.

"I'm glad everyone's so excited about New Jersey coming back. So I hope it does come back," she shared. "And, we won't know until Bravo makes that decision".

Despite rumors circulating, Teresa said she's more than willing to return to the show if she was asked by Bravo to come back.

"Hello, I'm the OG, so I think it wouldn't be the same without me," she said, before adding it's up to the fans to make it known they want her to return.

"So I guess the fans, they speak -- I want them to tell Bravo and Andy Cohen, like, 'Definitely let's bring Teresa back,'" she shared.

Teresa has been with the show for over 15 years and is the longest-serving cast member in the franchise.

However, if there was a day Teresa does not decide to return to the show, her daughter Gia is well and truly following in her reality television footsteps.

The 24-year-old just finished Season 1 of Next Gen NYC, a reality series focused on cast members who hail from the spotlight of well-known families but looking to create a path for themselves. The end of Season 1 left a lot of unresolved drama, making fans curious if the show will be getting a second season. However, much like Teresa, Gia is patiently waiting for Bravo's nod of approval.

"I am hopeful that there is a season two," Gia told TooFab exclusively on the Special Forces red carpet. "I hope that there is. I have a lot of exciting things coming up. I am apartment shopping right now. I am moving into a new apartment very soon. I am just so excited to start this new chapter of my life, decorate my new place, and just make it my home and safe space. So I have a lot of things coming up that I would love to show the fans."

Gia and Teresa are the first mother and daughter duo to test their mental and physical capacity on FOX's Special Forces, with Gia revealing how handy it was to have her mom by her side.

"She washed my clothes the first night," Gia said. "I was very appreciative of that. I was so dead. I wanted to, like, literally crawl on a wall and never leave."

Teresa added: "She's my kid, she takes after her momma so she got this."

However, Teresa knew what she was getting herself into after speaking with fellow Housewives stars who had previously been on the series.

"I knew it was hard because I spoke to two past Housewives that did it, Kenya [Moore] and Denise [Richards] and I knew it was not a joke," the mother-of-three said.

She continued: "It was something that I'm going to do with my daughter and I'll never forget it. And she'll never forget it and she'll get to tell my grandkids about it and her sisters were jealous."

Teresa revealed Gia was actually the one pushing her to say yes to the idea at first.

"She was like, 'Mom, you got this, you gotta do this,' so she did push me because I was just terrified of her after watching last season, and I'm not a swimmer, but I learned. So now I feel more comfortable in water" Teresa added.

Gia shared that the pair did things they will "never do again" together and pushed each other, along with the rest of the cast.

"Everyone had their good days and bad days," Gia told TooFab. "So, on days where you might have been losing a little stamina or you were fatigued we were pushing each other just to be better and better every day. So, that was all a part of Special Forces. As much as it was an individually based challenge we were all a team and all a family."

Watch more from our interview with Teresa and Gia to find out what challenge gave them the most anxiety and what helped cured Gia's claustrophobia.

Teresa and Gia join the series alongside stars including Brittany Cartwright, Kody Brown, Randall Cobb, Jessie James and Eric Decker and Randall Cobb.