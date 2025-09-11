Charlie Sheen Slams Corey Haim Sexual Assault Allegations in Netflix Doc: 'Absolutely F--king Bullsh--t'

Getty

The shocking allegations first surfaced in 2017, when Corey Feldman alleged Haim told him Sheen had assaulted him during the filming of Lucas in 1986.

Charlie Sheen is setting the record straight in his new Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, particularly when it comes to the sexual assault allegations made against him by Corey Feldman on behalf of late actor Corey Haim.

In the doc, which hit the streamer Wednesday, the 59-year-old actor flat-out rejected the claims, calling them "absolutely f--king bulls--t."

"I should have taken legal action against Feldman," Sheen said in the two-part doc. "But I didn't feel like giving that clown that much more credit. We were friends back in a day or so I thought. It's a piece of vile fiction. The guy's mom came out and said this is impossible."

Sheen, who also released a memoir this week titled The Book of Sheen, makes it clear in the documentary that he won't let the accusations define him. "It's vile, it's damaging, and it's not who I am," he added.

While the doc covers the gamut of Sheen's ups and downs, including his infamous "tiger blood" years, struggles with addiction, HIV diagnosis, and even admitting he once shoved an ice cube up his butt to stay awake during filming, Sheen maintained that this particular claim is the one he won't let stand.

"People think of me as a concept, as a moment in time," he reflected. "But I'm a person. And this? This never happened."