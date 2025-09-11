Danica Patrick Vows to 'Continue' Where Charlie Kirk 'Left Off' After Assassination

Instagram

The former race car driver credits Kirk with getting her into politics, saying she's "worried about anarchy and civil war" in the "wake of all this tragedy in America" following his death.

Danica Patrick is in mourning following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The former race car driver took to social media throughout Wednesday afternoon to pay tribute to the late conservative activist, crediting him with being the person who got her into politics. Patrick, now 43, voted for the first time ever in 2024, for Donald Trump, after attending a Turning Point USA event, Amfest or AmericaFest, in 2023.

Kirk co-founded Turning Point USA in 2012 when he was just 18 years old. It has since grown into one of the largest conservative organizations for high school and college students. He served as executive director.

"I got into politics because of [Charlie Kirk]. It truly was my turning point," Patrick shared in a post on Wednesday evening. "Amfest was my first political event December of 2023, with my sister. The backlash I got for attending lit a fire under my ass and I spoke the next year at the same event on top of campaigning for [Donald Trump]. I will speak again in 2025."

"I am not sure what to expect, other than one thing ... where Charlie left off, we will continue. With all that we have. 🙏," she then vowed.

That post came after her initial tribute to Kirk earlier in the day, which she began by writing, "I don't know where to start."

Calling Kirk a "great American, husband, father, leader, man of faith, business man, boss, speaker, and inspiration to millions," she praised what she saw as his "mission to bring conservative values into high schools and colleges," saying that it "helped make being a republican cool again in the youth."

Saying he knew how to "take a rally and turn it into a high energy fun party," she remarked on how he got Turning Point off the ground, "got married, had two beautiful children, and became one of the most powerful influences in politics ... all by 31 years old," calling it "remarkable."

Patrick then began to wonder "what do we do next," admitting that she doesn't "have the answer" herself. "But I know it’s not fight fire with fire, even though anger is a dominant emotion," she continued, adding, "We need an answer that will change the world forever."

"God, please help us. And maybe I could also say… Charlie, help us from heaven… as his energy for gods work never seemed to run out," she concluded her post.

In her stories, Patrick also called out what she saw as an "epidemic of mental illness," before again asking, "What do we do in the wake of all this tragedy in America?"

"I am worried about anarchy and civil war ... but maybe that's my own anger being projected. I don't feel settled. I am sad. And angry," she wrote in another Story. "We could all be living in joy but so many decide to be victims and offended by everything. Even god. Because that's what [Kirk] fought for. for His word to be heard and considered as a better way to live. And he was killed for it. We haven't progressed as humans. And this is freighting [sic]."

Kirk was speaking at a student Q&A event on Wednesday at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, when he was shot and killed by a sniper from a nearby building. He was 31.

President Donald Trump announced Kirk's death on Truth Social, writing, "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"