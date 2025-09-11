DC Comics Cancels Batman Spinoff Over Social Media Posts Amid Charlie Kirk Shooting

Getty/DC Comics/Instagram

The decision was announced on the same day the first issue launched, with the company saying it was in response to "posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence" being in violation of its standards of conduct.

A brand new Batman spinoff comic book has been abruptly canceled on the same day it launched, and just hours after the shooting death of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk -- with the two appearing to be related, according to multiple industry outlets, including Comic Book Resources, Bleeding Cool, Cosmic Book News, and Bounding Into Comics.

DC Comics has gone so far as to not only cancel orders for any upcoming issues of the ongoing Red Hood series, they also released an announcement to retailers "late" Wednesday that the first issue was fully returnable. It was so returnable, in fact, that if customers brought the book back to stores, the company would still take it back for a full refund, via credits on future orders.

When contacted for an explanation by The Popverse, the Warner Bros. Discovery subsidiary stated, "At DC Comics, we place the highest value on our creators and community and affirm the right to peaceful, individual expression of personal viewpoints. Posts or public comments that can be viewed as promoting hostility or violence are inconsistent with DC's standards of conduct."

The new Red Hood series featured Jason Todd, best known as the second individual to take on the role of Batman sidekick Robin before his death at the hands of the Joker and eventual resurrection. The new series was part of DC's Black Label mature readers imprint and was set to be the first ongoing series for that line as part of the main DC Universe.

The quickly-aborted series was illustrated by Jeff Spokes and written by USA Today bestselling novelist Gretchen Felker-Martin. Though the DC Comics statement didn't go into specifics on which posts prompted the cancelation, Felker-Martin's reaction to the Charlie Kirk shooting reportedly sparked controversy online.

The author has been an outspoken trans activist on her BlueSky account for years, with Felker-Martin's account reportedly getting suspended on Wednesday -- allegedly over posts attributed to her about Kirk's death.

Gretcher-Felkin had seen her account previously suspended on BlueSky in August 2025, as reported by Them at the time, for a post promoting a "hope" of violence against author J.K. Rowling for her well-publicized and controversial anti-trans views. BlueSky's terms of service does not allow "content that encourages, promotes, or glorifies violence against people, groups or animals," per the outlet.

Neither of the creators on the Red Hood series have publicly addressed the book's cancellation yet, nor has DC Comics or Warner Bros. Discovery offered any additional details at the time of publication. TooFab has confirmed that Felker-Martin made her Instagram page private early Thursday morning.

Kirk was speaking at a student Q&A event on Wednesday at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, when he was shot and killed by a sniper from a nearby building. He was 31.

President Donald Trump announced Kirk's death on Truth Social, writing, "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

According to Utah authorities, per TMZ, Kirk died from injuries sustained during the shooting.