Jersey Shore's JWoww & Snooki Talk Cast 'Growth' Following Sammi-Ronnie Reunion (Exclusive)

After Sam and Ron reunited in the Jersey Shore house and even joked about the infamous "note" years after their toxic relationship, costars JWoww and Snooki react to the "growth" of the game -- before sounding off on Sammi's new baby boy and upcoming wedding, which may or may not be happing on Ron's birthday.

After 15 years sharing their ups, downs, breakups, makeups and in-fighting for the world to see on Jersey Shore and Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the gang is in a more peaceful place than they've ever been.

"A little PTSD, a lot of therapy, but here we are," quipped Jenni "JWoww" Farley when she and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi spoke with TooFab ahead of tonight's season finale. The episode comes after, in last week's hour, the entire cast reunited at the Shore house for the first time since the original show, to celebrate the series' milestone anniversary.

The reunion was also the first time Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola had been in the house at the same time since their toxic relationship came to an end. The two, however, weren't awkward about it this time -- and even joked about the infamous note Jenni and Nicole wrote to alert Sam of Ron's cheating together, after Sam revealed she still had the original hard copy of it.

"That's just called growth, to be able to sit in the room and not get punched in the face, and we're all laughing, and Ron is there. I'm like, 'Wow, we really grew up, didn't we?'" said Farley, as Polizzi added, "I love that we can laugh at things now."

"It's just really nice, and I'm saying this selfishly for us, it's just nice for us to not have to worry about the awkwardness," Jenni continued. "Because I can completely understand being in a room with an ex, and dealing with all the moving parts, but they're both so grown, and they moved on. It's just nice, at least for us. We are not walking on eggshells, we can joke about the note, which is a huge milestone, they're communicating, like, it's just a vibe. It's nice to have nobody, like, scared of saying something wrong."

While Sammi has been documenting her fertility issues throughout the new season, fans know she and fiancé Justin May welcomed a baby boy together -- Vincent -- in late August. Her costars, however, haven't yet met the new arrival.

"I think we're gonna meet him soon. I don't like rushing moms, especially the first month. That's kind of my go-to, like, don't ask anything for the first month," shared Jenni, with Nicole agreeing, adding, "You want to be in a bubble."

"But I'm gonna start harassing her soon, because I love… there's nothing like a baby that I just… ugh, I'm obsessed with babies," Jenni continued, Nicole again echoing her bestie by saying, "In a couple of weeks, we should be like, 'Okay, can we come over?'"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In addition to meeting Sam's little meatball, the two are also looking forward to their costar's wedding. In last week's episode, Sam revealed the couple plan to tie the knot at the same location as Angelina Pivarnick -- with Angelina okaying the decision -- while a teaser for next season hints the wedding could also happen on Ron's birthday.

"I'm not gonna be part of the wedding," Jenni insisted, joking she still has PTSD from the speech fiasco from Angelina's nuptials.

"I'm just going to be an observer from afar. We're just a guest, but I do believe it's at the same location as well, right?" she added.

"Yeah, you know, we're really just packing in that weekend. It's gonna be a birthday and wedding celebration. It's gonna be a good weekend."

Jenni also promised viewers that next week's reunion special is "really good" for fans -- saying there's no tiptoeing around any issues this time around.