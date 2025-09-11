Kane Brown Shares Passionate Plea After Charlie Kirk's Death & School Shooting

Instagram/Getty

"Left side, right side, Black, white, different language speaking, different country living … just love each other," the country singer said in an Instagram video, before responding to criticism from "both sides" for his posts.

Country singer Kane Brown is sharing a passionate plea for everyone to come together despite their differences -- following the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk and a high school shooting in Colorado.

In the wake of the tragedies on Wednesday, Brown shared a video on Instagram, sharing a message for his followers.

"I'm getting mad, man, 'cause I don’t know what to say. I'm very uneducated on this stuff," the singer began, appearing to be filming from a gym. "At the end of the day, dude, all I want is everybody to love each other. That's really all I want. That's really all I want."

"Left side, right side, Black, white, different language speaking, different country living … just love each other," Brown continued. "If you see somebody down, please pick them up. I've been crying for two hours."

"This is the first video -- now I'm just getting mad. Now I'm just getting mad, because something's telling me that I have to post this video. I don't talk about this s--t. I don't do politics. That's not for me," the 31-year-old added passionately. "I just want y’all to love each other, bro. It’s really not that hard."

The "Miles On It" singer went on to note that people "can say some pretty messed up stuff, especially with the internet these days," adding, "I bet there's some a--hole on here that's gonna post something about ... something that's gonna piss me off."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Brown again stressed, "Just love each other, dude. Help each other out."

"I'm just gonna end the video there," the father of three concluded. "I love you guys, and I hope you -- if you need to hear that, if you need to hear it, I love you. And I want you to go, and I want you to go and hug somebody else that you love, and tell them that you love them, okay? Pick them up, make them feel special. I'mma leave it there. God bless you guys. I love you. Goodnight."

"❤️ THIS IS FOR EVERYONE," he captioned the post.

Brown's video comes in the wake of Kirk's death at 31 on Wednesday, and the Evergreen High School shooting, which left two teenagers in critical condition, and one -- the shooter -- dead.

Kirk had been speaking at a student Q&A at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, when he was shot and killed by a sniper from a nearby building. He was 31. Following the news of his passing, celebrities and politicians from across the political spectrum took to social media to react. See the widespread response, here.

Brown referenced both tragedies on his Instagram Stories.

The "Thank God" singer shared a photo of Kirk and his family, adding a broken heart emoji. He expressed a similar sentiment when he posted a screenshot about the Colorado high school shooting, also sharing a broken heart emoji.

Brown went on to address the apparent response to his Instagram video, sharing a follow-up clip on his Instagram Stories.

"Guys, I apologize if I offended anybody. This is really not me picking sides. This is just a f--ked up world post, honestly," he clarified. "We all need to do better. There was a school shooting today. There's been thousands of school shootings. I want to pray to those families as well. I want to pray to Charlie's family. I want to pray to anybody out there who has had a family member's life taken by someone who wanted to hurt them, or them being in the wrong place at the wrong time."

"I don't understand why it has to happen, and that's my only thing," he continued. "I don't understand why war has to happen, and that's all this post is -- that we just live in a f--ked up world. And y'all trying to pick sides is showing me."

In another post to his Stories, Brown wrote, "I need yall to see those are from both sides. We are the problem."

He also shared screenshots of a few direct messages he allegedly received from followers, in which it appeared he was criticized from both sides of the political spectrum.