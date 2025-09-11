Kylie Kelce Explains Why She's Stayed Quiet on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's Engagement

Getty/Instagram

During the latest episode, Kylie set the record straight on her feelings about Travis and Taylor's engagement, and why she chose not to address it on her podcast.

Kylie Kelce is clearing the air on why she hasn’t publicly weighed in on brother-in-law Travis Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift.

On Thursday's episode of her Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast, the mom of four admitted she's intentionally avoided making statements about the couple.

"I have made a very conscious effort to not discuss Taylor and Travis on this podcast because news outlets, tabloids and AI, quite frankly, like to post," Kylie said, noting how they'll often pull "quotes" from "whatever I say in reference to them."

While she's kept quiet publicly, Kylie stressed she has her own private bond with Travis and Taylor, both 35.

"I thought there was a disconnect with this because I have my own close relationship with them that no one else is involved in," she explained.

"I don't need to come out here and make statements when I already talked to them," Kylie continued. "You see what I'm saying? I don't need you to clickbait my s--t. I don't need you to take my comments and try and dissect it."

That doesn’t mean she isn't overjoyed by the news.

"I think it goes without being said [that] I am so incredibly happy for them," Kylie shared. "We are so excited that they are taking this next step. The girls are so excited to get another aunt. I am so truly happy for them, and I feel so grateful that we get to welcome Taylor into our family in a more official capacity."

She added: "But it's our private relationship. So that's my brother-in-law, Travis, and my soon-to-be sister-in-law, Taylor."

Kylie also pointed out that she doesn't "need to talk about them all the time" on her show, and that missing a public shoutout doesn't mean she's not supportive.

"It's okay that I didn't congratulate them in the last episode," Kylie said. "I don't always have to comment on what they're doing in their lives because I can just text them and talk to them about it."

Still, Kylie has shared a few glimpses of how her daughters, Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, Bennett, 2, and 4-month-old Finn, feel about having Swift in the family.

During an appearance on Good Morning America earlier this month she said, "The girls are thrilled. They're so excited they're getting another aunt. And we could not be more excited for them and what the future holds. We love love, and we love Taylor and Trav."