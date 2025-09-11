Mark Estes Dismisses Kristin Cavallari's Reason He Skipped Her Headline Tour (Exclusive)

"I'm not sure what all that's about, honestly," Mark told TooFab exclusively ahead of his appearance on Special Forces, before gushing about his new girlfriend, social media star Sommer Ray.

While speaking with TooFab exclusively on the FOX Lot in Los Angeles ahead of his appearance on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the TikTok star responded to Kristin's accusation that he cancelled on her live podcast because he didn't want to share the stage with Harry Jowsey.

"I'm not sure what all that's about, honestly," Mark told TooFab exclusively.

"I'm not too worried about the past or what's going on with all that. I'm focused on my girlfriend and my current relationship. So I don't know what all that is about. And it doesn't really affect me that much."

On the June 11 episode of Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Kristin revealed Mark -- whom she dated for several months in 2024 -- was slated to appear on one of her live podcast stops, however she found herself scrambling when he changed his mind with little notice.

"My ex boyfriend Mark Estes originally agreed to be on my second episode, as well as Harry Jowsey from Too Hot to Handle," she explained on the show. "Mark had no idea that Harry was coming," she later revealed, adding "it was a huge blow to his ego and he’s not coming now."

Mark has since moved on from Kristin. He is now dating fellow TikTok star Sommer Ray. On Sunday, June 1, the duo shared a short, PDA-packed TikTok of them embracing to Justin Bieber's 2010 hit "Baby."

"It's going awesome, honestly," Mark told TooFab. "She's an amazing person, and we're having a lot of fun together. It's very exciting."

The 25 year old catapulted to social media stardom with the rise of his TikTok account Montana Boyz and his relationship with Kristin, leading to his appearance on Special Forces.

"I'm really excited for people to kind of see another version of me then just dancing on TikTok or whatever it's called. I'm not good at dancing. But I'm excited to be able to see that other side."

As for how he prepared for the intense series, Estes shared that the celebrities were not given a lot of time to get themselves ready, but with the time he had, he did a lot of running.

