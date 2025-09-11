Nina Dobrev & Shaun White Seen In Public & Instagram Photos Together Days Before Split

Getty

News broke of the couple's split just a few days after Dobrev was seen without her engagement ring as she attended the Toronto International Film Festival.

In the days leading up to Nina Dobrev and Shaun White calling off their engagement, the couple was seen in public and in social media posts together.

On Thursday, news broke that The Vampire Diaries alum and Olympic snowboarder had called it quits after five years together, with People first reporting the news, citing sources.

"It was a mutual decision, and wasn't an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another," the source told the outlet.

Less than two weeks before it was reported that Dobrev, 36, and White, 39, had split, the pair was spotted holding hands while walking at a farmer's market together in Los Angeles on August 31. (See the photo at the top of this post.)

And just a few days later, on September 5, Dobrev shared a carousel of photos on Instagram showcasing her summer adventures, with one of the shots featuring a photo of herself and White in bed together. (Slide 8 in the post, above.)

However, on September 7, the actress was seen without her engagement ring as she stepped out for the premiere of Eternity at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (below).

Dobrev and White began dating in 2019, and confirmed their romance when they went Instagram official in May 2020 after Dobrev shared a picture of her cutting White's hair. The two became engaged in October 2024.

Following the news of their breakup, it was revealed that Dobrey had unpinned her engagement post from her Instagram profile. The post featured shots from White's proposal.

"RIP boyfriend, hello fiance 💍♾️," she captioned the post at the time.

The post -- along with others which feature White -- still appear to be active.

Meanwhile, the news of the pair's breakup comes five months after Dobrev gave an update on planning her and White's wedding, sharing that they weren't rushing to plan their nuptials.