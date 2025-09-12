Bachelorette's Emily Maynard Shares Tongue-In-Cheek Reaction to Daughter Ricki's Pregnancy

Getty

After her daughter revealed she was expecting her first child, Maynard -- who welcomed Ricki when she was just 19 -- reacted to the news that she was going to be a grandmother.

Emily Maynard Johnson is taking a tongue-in-cheek approach to her daughter's pregnancy.

The former Bachelorette star appeared in daughter Ricki's Instagram Story after the 20-year-old, who Emily shares with her late fiancé Ricky Hendrick, asked her mom to share her thoughts on a "baby outside of marriage."

"Very against it," Emily quipped with a smile, before adding, "I cannot believe anybody would ever do that -- unforgivable."

Ricki, laughing beside her, made sure fans knew her mom's sarcasm was crystal clear. She followed up with another clip showing Emily going all out to prep for her first grandchild -- complete with a wicker bassinet, a gift bag of baby goodies, shopping bags full of clothes, and a copy of The Little Big Book for Grandmothers.

"These are all things she got on her own and she is not done," Ricki wrote over the footage. "This is all stuff at her house too, not even my own."

Ricki also trolled her mom in a hilarious voiceover, joking, "My mom is truthfully so devastated, she's so upset. She's not excited at all for me to have a baby. She's pissed, actually. She's super angry. She can't even look at me. She doesn't support it at all."

The lighthearted posts come just weeks after Ricki announced she's expecting by flashing her lockscreen featuring an ultrasound image. Over the clip, she used Huda Mustafa's viral Love Island USA reunion quote: "Netflix told me I'm not allowed to talk about it."

Since then, Ricki has been candid about her pregnancy journey, and even revealed she’s having a girl.

"My heart is so full, yet my stomach is so empty because she hates all food," she joked, sharing footage from an ultrasound. "I'm convinced."

And while Emily clearly has a sense of humor about her daughter's big life change, she's never wavered in her support. Back in June 2024, the mom of six, who also shares Jennings, 9, Gibson, 8, Gatlin, 7, Magnolia, 4, and Jones, 3, with husband Tyler Johnson, penned a sweet tribute for Ricki's 19th birthday.

