Barron Trump 'Very Hurt' Over Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Getty

Per his dad, President Donald Trump, the NYU student, who recently moved back into the White House while continuing his studies, was distraught following the news that Kirk was shot dead Wednesday.

Donald Trump is opening up about how his youngest son, Barron Trump, is coping with the shocking assassination of activist Charlie Kirk.

The former president appeared on Fox & Friends Friday, where he revealed that 19-year-old Barron was deeply impacted by the 31-year-old Turning Point USA co-founder’s death.

"He was very hurt when he saw this. But, I mean, everybody was," Trump said.

Trump explained that Barron not only admired Kirk, but had also asked his dad for an introduction not long ago.

"Barron came to me and he said, 'Dad, I'd like to meet somebody that you know … Charlie Kirk,'" Trump recalled. "I said, 'What? I thought he was gonna say, I want to meet like King Charles or something.'"

According to Trump, he arranged a lunch for his son and Kirk, who was shot and killed Wednesday while speaking at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

"He came back and said, 'That guy's great, Dad. That guy's great.' You know, it was cute," Trump said. "I'll never forget Barron coming back saying, 'Dad, that guy's great.' Normally, he's not full of praise."

Trump also praised Kirk for his ability to connect with conservative young voters -- something he said he saw firsthand.

"Charlie had a magic over the kids and large numbers of them, and very diverse, Black, white," he shared. "I mean, everybody, the young women and boys, and I've never seen anything like it."

The president also confirmed he will attend Kirk's funeral in Arizona, which is expected to take place next weekend.