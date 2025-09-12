Meghan McCain Says 'Death Penalty' for Alleged Charlie Kirk Shooter as Stars React to Arrest

FBI/Getty

McCain, Piers Morgan, Loni Love and Danica Patrick are among those with varied reactions to the arrest of Tyler Robinson.

The arrest of Tyler Robinson took over social media on Friday morning, with some notable names reacting to the arrest of the 22-year-old Utah man accused of assassinating Charlie Kirk.

Robinson was taken into custody at 10 p.m. local time on Thursday night. He was arrested on suspicion of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a weapon causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice; they're all state felony charges, with the aggravated murder carrying a possible death penalty sentence. He's being held at Utah County Jail without bail.

Moments after his name was made public, Meghan McCain reposted it on her X account -- writing, "Death penalty." This came after she shared, hours earlier, "I think the fundamental difference between the right and the left in this country is that the left glorifies death - particularly of adversaries and the right does not. And it's not something I think I really have fully faced until Charlie's assassination. And it's petrifying."

Also reacting to the first photos of Robinson was Billy Baldwin, who shared images of the alleged shooter while adding, "Not Black. Not Trans. Not Muslim. Not an Immigrant. Not a Democrat. Meet Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson. A white Christian, Conservative, Republican male with a gun ... again."

According to Utah voting records, Robinson is listed as neither a Democrat nor a Republican, but is listed as "unaffiliated." Per records, both his parents are registered Republicans; both parents also held hunting licenses, though his mother's has reportedly lapsed. Robinson reportedly grew up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Former race car driver Danica Patrick, who considered Kirk a friend and credited him with her getting into politics, reacted to Robinson's arrest by praising those responsible for his apprehension.

"Suspect in 33 hours. 11,000 leads from the public. Got him," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Well done @FBIDirectorKash and everyone involved. Thank you for this closure."

Comedian and former talk show host Loni Love, meanwhile, shared photos of Robinson and headlines about his arrest to her Instagram page, simply commenting, "Now leave us Black folks alone… #hbcu."

Vice President JD Vance also credited authorities -- specifically Utah Governor Spencer Cox, state law enforcement, FBI Director Kash Patel, and the FBI -- "for giving this case the time, resources, and hard work it deserved."

"This is a big breakthrough, and everyone who helped--from the law enforcement professionals to the people giving tips--deserves our credit and gratitude," he said of the arrest. "In some ways, the investigation is still in the early days. But I do believe we have the shooter in custody. Say a prayer for Erika Kirk and those two beautiful babies. We took a big step this morning in getting justice for Charlie, and for his family. Thanks be to God for that."

South Carolina representative Nancy Mace took to X as well to say, "We know Charlie Kirk would want us to pray for such an evil, and lost individual like Tyler Robinson to find Jesus Christ."

She added, "We truly believe if Tyler Robinson had ever sat down across from Charlie, the great debater, the man of faith and grace he was, Tyler wouldn’t have pulled the trigger" -- before saying in a followup post, "The most heartbreaking part is knowing that Charlie would have sat down and spoken with Tyler Robinson, human being to human being, because of who he was."

Piers Morgan called out "the woke left" in his post reacting to Robinson's arrest.

"Charlie Kirk's assassin Tyler Robinson, 22, killed him because he hated his opinions and thought he was a fascist. Yet ironically, HE was the fascist, killing someone to silence their opposing views," wrote Morgan. "The woke left love to say 'speech is violent.' It's not - violence is."

Former congressman Joe Walsh, who was a Republican but switched parties in 2025, called out the overall online reaction he was seeing on social media. In his post, he wrote, "America today: So what are both sides on social media doing right now? Frantically & desperately trying to find ANY tiny thread of evidence that can quickly assign Tyler Robinson to a group that their side hates."

