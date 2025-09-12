Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Reacts to Confession She Was 'Reason He Got Sober'

TikTok/Getty

After the actor revealed in his documentary and memoir that a moment with his daughter in 2017 led him to commit to sobriety, Sami shared an emotional video on TikTok.

Charlie Sheen's daughter, Sami Sheen, is speaking out after her father revealed how she ultimately contributed to his getting sober.

In his new Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen, and memoir, The Book of Sheen, the 60-year-old actor detailed how a moment with Sami led him to commit to sobriety, and quit alcohol and drugs for good following his many years of addiction.

In the book, Charlie, 60, said it happened on the morning of December 10, 2017. He wrote that it was only 9 a.m. and he had already consumed three coffees with whiskey, which made him forget that he was supposed to pick up Sami -- whom he shares with ex-wife Denise Richards -- from an appointment.

Since he wasn't sober enough to drive, the Two and a Half Men star had a friend drive him to pick up his daughter.

"Sam was very quiet," Charlie recalled. "I didn't need to be clairvoyant to know exactly what she was thinking."

"Why is Dad not driving -- again?" he wrote, pondering what Sami may have been thinking to herself. "Why isn't it just the two of us in the car like it used to be? When will that moment ever return? When will Dad ever return? I miss him."

Following the release of the book and documentary, Sami -- who has had a strained relationship with Charlie -- shared a TikTok on Thursday, in which she revealed her emotional reaction to her father's confession.

In the clip, the 21-year-old appeared to be slightly teary-eyed as she looked into the camera, while sad music played in the background.

"i didn't know i was the reason he got sober," she wrote over the video, before adding in the caption, "honestly a 10/10 documentary."



Sami is Charlie's first daughter from his former marriage to Richards. He also shares Lola, 20, with Richards. From his marriage to Brooke Mueller, Charlie is dad to 16-year-old twins Max and Bob. His firstborn child is Cassandra Estevez, 41, whom he welcomed with his high school girlfriend.

While detailing the moment with Sami that made him decide to get sober once and for all, Charlie wrote in his book that there was "only one thing that felt worse than betraying myself, and that was failing my children."

"I knew exactly what had to be done," he explained. "Sami wasn't my final straw; she was my first harvest."

According to Charlie, the next day, he took "two Valiums and drank three beers," before he quit drugs and alcohol for good -- and has been sober since.

Sami's TikTok video comes as both the OnlyFans star and her father have addressed their apparent estrangement during the latter's promo tour.

During an appearance on Good Morning America last Friday, the Major League star said he's not entirely sure what went wrong between him and his 21-year-old daughter.

"As long as everybody is still in the game, there's always a shot for a better tomorrow. I don’t really know what I did, that’s the problem," Charlie explained. "I don't know what I’m supposed to apologize for. But I have absolute faith that this is not a forever thing. Her and I will work it out."

Two days before his interview on GMA aired, Sami threw shade at her father in a TikTok video following his new People cover story.

In the short clip, Sami stitched a People TikTok video that featured Charlie playing a game called "Phone a Friend," in which the actor named the friend he would call when he needs a laugh, if he's looking for a pep talk, and more.

Sami showed the clip of Charlie being asked, "Who do you call if you just need a laugh?", before she chimed in, facing the camera.

"Hmm. I'm gonna say," she said thoughtfully, before adding, "anyone but your daughter?" Sami then laughed as the brief clip ended.