Everything We Know About Charlie Kirk's Alleged Assassin Tyler Robinson

Getty/FBI

22-year-old Utah man Tyler Robinson has been identified as Kirk's alleged shooter, after reportedly being turned into authorities by his own family.

The man accused of assassinating right-wing personality Charlie Kirk has been arrested, this according to President Donald Trump.

On Friday, Trump appeared on Fox and Friends and said that, "I think, with a high degree of certainty, we have him, telling the outlet he found out the news shortly before going live on the show. Per Trump, "somebody who was very close to him turned him in," while TMZ reports the man's father -- who works part-time as a clergyman and contractor for a federal law enforcement agency -- believed his son looked like the person in photos released by the FBI.

He reportedly contacted the Marshals Service and FBI, saying, "I think this is my kid." CNN, citing 2 sources, reports the man confessed to his father that he committed the murder.

While neither Trump nor the FBI have IDed the suspect, the AP, citing law enforcement sources, has since identified the suspect as Tyler Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah. Per social media posts by his family, his mother posted in August 2022 that Robinson had a 4.0 GPA in high school. She also shared a video showing he received a $32,000 national scholarship to Utah State University.

According to Utah voting records, Robinson is listed as neither a Democrat nor Republican ... he's listed as "unaffiliated."

"We got him," said Gov. Spencer Cox during a presser on Friday, saying Robinson's family members noted he had "become more political" recently. Per Cox, he spoke with his family about Kirk's UVU visit, with the family member saying "they talked about why they didn't like him and the viewpoints that he had. Per Cox, "the family member also stated Kirk was full of hate and spreading hate."

Cox also said messages between Robinson and his roommate over Discord referenced a rifle pickup and drop-off, as well as having "had changed outfits" following the shooting. One message allegedly said the rifle would be wrapped in a towel and left in a bush, similar to how the weapon was recovered. Per Cox, he was not a student at UVU.

The governor also revealed what was allegedly written on the bullets recovered, which read, " “*notices bulge* OWO what’s this?", "Hey fascist! catch!", lyrics to the the Italian, anti-fascist song "Bella ciao" and "if you read this, you are gay lmao."

Of the engravings, Cox simply said the "Hey fascist! Catch!" one "speaks for itself." Despite the messages with the roommate, Cox said they believe, for now, Robinson acted alone.

"I hope he"s going to be found guilty, and I hope he gets the death penalty," Trump said during the interview. "What he did — Charlie Kirk was the finest person and he didn’t deserve this."

Kirk had been speaking at a student Q&A at Utah Valley University in Orem, Uta on Wednesday, September 10, when he was shot and killed by a sniper from the roof a nearby building. He was 31. Following the news of his passing, celebrities and politicians from across the political spectrum took to social media to react. See the widespread response, here.

Authorities later recovered a high-powered, bolt-action rifle near the scene in a wooded area. A "footwear impression, a palm print and forearm imprints" were also collected for analysis. Photos and videos have also been released showing the suspect jumping off a roof and fleeing the area after the shooting -- while TMZ obtained footage of the suspected shooter walking toward the school with a limp, perhaps hiding the gun in his pant leg, ahead of the incident.

The latest arrest comes after two other people were taken in as a person of interest, but released.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.