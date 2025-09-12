Why Jessie James & Eric Decker's Son Was 'So Worried' for Her to Do Special Forces (Exclusive)

Jessie reveals the hilariously "emo" messages one son sent her after they left for the show, before she and her husband react to the thirst traps she's always sharing of him.

While speaking with TooFab exclusively on the FOX Lot in Los Angeles ahead of their appearance together on the series, Jessie revealed how their children handled the idea of their mother throwing herself into such challenging situations for the show.

"Our second son, Eric II, cried before I left," Jessie shared with TooFab exclusively. "He was so worried about me. He was like, 'I'm going to get hurt. I just can't have you getting hurt.'"

"He was so emotional. It was so sweet," she said, before adding that he thought she was "too small" and "not prepared" for the grueling series.

"He's the little mini version of him," she said, referring to her husband. "He's the little son that's holding my hand when I'm pregnant, going up and down the stairs so I don't fall and making sure I don't carry anything."

Their daughter Vivianne, on the other hand, had a very different mindset.

"'You better not come home,'" Jessie recalled her only daughter saying. "'You best go all the way. Don't you embarrass me.'"

But it was their seven-year-old son Forrest who really got down in the dumps when they left, with Jessie saying he began sending his parents "emo selfies of him crying."

"He's sending me 'Ghost' by Justin Bieber, I'm like, 'Forrest, I'm not dying, bud.' He's got tears and he's sitting on his iPad. He's my artist," she added.

As for how they felt about dad also leaving them, Jessie admitted they weren't worried about Eric at all.

"I think they had high expectations for both of us," Eric added. "I think our performance is a reflection of them. That's how they take it. It was a lot of pressure."

The couple -- who wed in 2013 -- welcomed their fourth child, Denver Calloway Decker, in February 2024. He joined his older siblings Vivianne, 11, Eric "Bubby" Jr., 10 and Forrest, 7. Each of their older children are already honing in on their passions, following in parents' footsteps in both sports and music.

"We've got a couple of athletes," Eric began telling TooFab exclusively. "We've got our third, very creative, he's writing his own music, he's producing stuff. He actually went to the studio he wrote a song with [Jessie], but also produced a song."

Jessie chimed in, adding: "With Jimmy Robbins, who's a Grammy award-winning producer, he's our neighbor. So he's really into it. He's our musician, Vivi's our a competitive gymnast, crazy good athlete. Shawn [Johnson, who is also in Special Forces this season] is her mentor, which is very special."

"We'll see what Denver does. I think he's the athlete too," Jessie said, before sharing Eric II will be following his dad into football.

"Eric's definitely an athlete, he wants to be an NFL receiver," she revealed.

While all of their children are at school, Jessie has been focusing more on her social media content, more specifically thirst traps of her hunky husband.

"We're just having so much fun lately. I've been posting more funny, couples videos and reels more than ever, and it's just been a lot of fun to do," she shared. "I love getting creative, when the kids are at school. I'm like, 'I have an idea. This will be funny.' And he's like, 'Oh, God.'"

Not surprising, Eric is a good sport and goes along with his wife's requests -- while also enjoying the feedback.

"I don't have any social," Eric said. "So I get text messages from buddies or in person ... So yeah, it's fun to get the attention."

Watch more of our interview with the Deckers above to hear how they supported each other through the series, if they got concerned for the other at times and more.

Jessie James and Eric join the series alongside stars including Brittany Cartwright, Teresa Giudice, Kody Brown, and Randall Cobb.