Sister Wives Star Kody Brown Adamant He's 'Committed' to Wife Robyn: 'No Dating!' (Exclusive)

The reality star responded to ex-wife Christine's comment on his ego and Special Forces, before insisting he motivated his team -- despite Gia Giudice claiming he was "looking out for himself."

Sounds like Kody Brown is sticking to monogamy.

While speaking with TooFab exclusively on the FOX Lot in Los Angeles ahead of his appearance on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, the Sister Wives star was adamant he will not be dating anyone else other than his wife, Robyn.

"Let's not talk about my dating," Kody told TooFab, after we asked Johnny Manziel -- his Special Forces Season 4 costar -- if he would ever consider doing a dating show.

"Please, please. No, no, no, no, no. Johnny, would you keep talking about your dating life, please," Brown exclaimed, adding, "There will be no dating. I date my wife, Robyn Brown and I'm committed to her."

The TLC reality show wrapped up Season 19 earlier this year, which explored the end of Kody and Meri Brown's marriage, his continued separation from Janelle Brown and the death of Garrison Brown.

With a new season about to kick off, fans have been curious to know if Kody will look at adding another wife to the mix -- especially after the trailer for Season 20 showed Kody telling Robyn he received "another one of those emails from some woman," allegedly asking to get to know the couple and potentially join the family.

Kody first married Meri Brown in 1990 legally. He would then go on to "spiritually" marry Janelle in 1993 and Christine the following year. Robyn joined the expanded family with a "spiritual" marriage in 2010. Kody then divorced Meri so he could legally marry Robyn in 2014.

One of his ex-wives, Christine had a few things to say about the idea of Kody joining Special Forces during her appearance on The Sarah Fraser Show on September 2, saying she wasn't sure whether "his skills are as good as his ego."

"You know, just take it for her word, were my skills as big as my ego? I don't know," he told TooFab.

"It was a funny thing. I didn't feel like there was ego flowing through that experience. Not me, not you, not our peers. There wasn't ego. There was us all trying to survive together," he added, before sharing that there were times where they "tried to compete."

When asked if he read Christine's recent book, he simply said, "Congratulations on the book," before telling fans to check out the new season of Sister Wives.

Despite declaring there was no ego from him and recalling his efforts to "motivate my team" during the show, fellow Special Forces cast member Gia Giudice claimed to Us Weekly that Brown "wasn't being the best team player."

"There were just scenarios -- which you guys will see on Special Forces -- where, maybe, he wasn't being the best team player and he wasn't looking out for the people who were on his team and more so just looking out for himself and the end goal to win," Gia told the publication.

Another costar, Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia also hinted at a feud with the TLC star, replying to a fan on her IG Story: "Let's just say I didn't know who he was while filming ... and we didn't necessarily ~get along well~ lmao you will see."

Watch more of our interview with Kody and Johnny above to hear what was most challenging for each of them and what Johnny said about doing a dating show!

Kody and Johnny join the series alongside stars including Brittany Cartwright, Teresa Giudice, Mark Estes and Randall Cobb.