Sharon Osbourne Turns to Falconry with Daughter Kelly After Ozzy's Death

Getty/Instagram

The mother-daughter moment marks Sharon's first appearance since Ozzy's funeral in July.

Sharon Osbourne is working on healing following the heartbreaking loss of her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, and it's all thanks to their daughter Kelly Osbourne.

The 72-year-old made her first appearance since Ozzy's July funeral during a falconry outing, with Kelly sharing the sweet mother-daughter moment on Instagram Thursday.

"Today I introduced my mum to falconry and she loved it! Thank you @gerardsulter for putting a smile on my mum's face too! 🦉," Kelly captioned the post.

The video kicked off with Kelly laughing as a gray owl perched right on top of her leopard-print trapper hat.

"Mum, put your hand out," he could be heard telling Sharon, who was dressed in a white shirt, black jacket and pants, and a brown leather raptor glove.

A whistle blew, and the owl swooped straight onto Sharon's arm. Stroking the bird as it perched, Sharon quipped, "I don't have anything to give you," before gently petting its head.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In another clip, Sharon and Kelly both extended their arms to hold an even larger bird, which appeared to be a golden eagle.

The lighthearted day marked Sharon's first time being seen since Ozzy's funeral procession in Birmingham, England, on July 30 and just days after Kelly shared how she got into falconry as a way to cope with her father's passing.

"In all my sadness and grief I have found something that truly makes me happy!" Kelly wrote in an Instagram Story post shared earlier this week, that featured a photo of herself holding an owl. "I never thought I would find my smile again through falconry but I did. I absolutely love being with the birds."

Instagram

Kelly was seen grinning in the post, as she caught and fed an array of birds, sharing what she's learned in the process.