Shawn Johnson Reacts to Jordan Chiles Joining DWTS, Special Forces Training (Exclusive)

The Olympian -- who is appearing on FOX's Special Forces alongside her husband, former NFL player Andrew East -- also told TooFab why the couple doesn't train together and whether she thinks Simone Biles will be competing in LA28.

The Olympian spoke with TooFab exclusively -- alongside her husband Andrew East -- on the FOX Lot in Los Angeles, ahead of their appearance on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

"I'm so excited for her," Shawn began telling TooFab, when asked about Chiles being on the new season.

"She is so fierce and she's a force to be reckoned with. She's got a phenomenal partner. I think she's going to do a really good job," she added.

Jordan -- who said Shawn inspired her to be an Olympian -- is paired with Ezra Sosa for the reality competition series, which premieres on Tuesday, September 16.

"Yeah, obviously [we will be watching]. And vote for Jordan," she added.

Shawn is no stranger to reality television herself, having been a star on Dancing with the Stars Season 8 and taking home the coveted Mirror Ball trophy with her pro-dancer partner Mark Ballas.

However, she admitted Special Forces and Dancing with the Stars were incredibly different challenges.

"[The shows are] about at opposite ends of the sector as possible," she said with a laugh. "Dancing is very difficult, it's a lot of hours a lot of time learning dancing, and it's very physically challenging but this was like the opposite."

With the LA 2028 Olympics preparation under way, TooFab asked if Shawn could see fellow Olympian Simone Biles being there.

"Wow, that's a hot take," Shawn began. "I'm ecstatic for the Olympics. We try to go every time the Summer Olympics comes around. We'll definitely be there. Do I know if Simone is going to be there? I have no clue."

"I mean, after watching Shawn train for this, I was like, 'Maybe Shawn is going to come back,'" Andrew, her husband and former NFL star, quipped.

"Oh! That's comical, I would pee myself," Shawn joked.

The couple -- who wed in 2016 -- are one of three duos who were a part of Special Forces Season 4. While they pushed each other on the show, when it came down to the limited training they were able to do prior, the pair kept it "very separate," per Johnson.

"Andrew and I don't train together. It's part of our marriage. Our workout time is separate," she explained.

"The reason for that is because Shawn's training level is here [raising one hand], my training level is here [raising another hand, well below the other], and so it just doesn't vibe well. So yeah, we train separately," Andrew added.

Watch more from our interview with Andrew and Shawn to find out how they supported each other on the series and what their kids thought of the idea.

Shawn Johnson and Andrew East join the series alongside other celebrity duos including Teresa and Gia Giudice and their friends Jessie James and Eric Decker.