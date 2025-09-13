Charlie Kirk's Wife Erika Breaks Silence on His Killing In Emotional Speech

YouTube/Instagram

"The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry," Erika said, calling out the "evildoers" responsible for her husband's death, while also sharing a video of herself crying over Kirk's open casket.

Charlie Kirk's wife, Erika, is addressing her husband's assassination for the first time.

On Wednesday afternoon, Kirk -- an often controversial right-wing political activist and strong supporter of President Donald Trump -- had been speaking at a student Q&A at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah, when he was shot and killed by a sniper from a nearby building. He was 31. On Friday, 22-year-old Utah man Tyler Robinson was identified as Kirk's alleged shooter.

Erika -- who shared a 3-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son with Kirk -- broke her silence on the killing of her husband, delivering an emotional speech via podium in Kirk's podcast studio.

The 36-year-old began her speech -- which was live-streamed on Turning Point USA's social media -- by expressing her gratitude toward law enforcement for finding her husband's "assassin," and the first responders who attempted to save Kirk.

She also thanked Turning Point USA organization, his podcast team, and his "millions" of supporters, before becoming emotional as she thanked Kirk's "dear friend" Vice President J.D. Vance and his "phenomenal wife" Usha for their support, along with President Trump and his "incredible family."

"Mr. President, my husband loved you," Erika said through tears, "and he knew that you loved him too. He did. Your friendship was amazing. You supported him so well, as did he for you."

Erika -- who is Catholic -- continued, "Two days ago, my husband went to see his savior, and his God," adding that Kirk always said he wanted to be "remembered for his courage and for his faith."

"Now and for all eternity, he will stand at his savior's side wearing the glorious crown of a martyr," she added.

She went on to highlight Kirk's love of his country, the Chicago Cubs, and the Oregon Ducks, and his family "most of all."

"Charlie loved his children, and he loved me with all of his heart," Erika said, before calling Kirk the "perfect" father and husband, and noting his "beautiful" work of urging young people to get married and have children.

"He told me, if he ever did run for office, that his top priority would be to revive the American family," she continued. "That was his priority."

"My husband laid down his life for me, for our nation, for our children," she added, tearfully after reciting a bible verse.

The mom of two then called out the "evildoers responsible" for Kirk's death.

"The evildoers responsible for my husband's assassination have no idea what they have done," Erika said. "They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith, and of God's merciful love. They should all know this: If you thought my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you just have unleashed across this entire country, and this world."

"You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife," she continued. "The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry."

Erika went on to note that Kirk's legacy will live on, sharing that his "American Comeback Tour" will continue.

"No one will forget my husband's name and I will make sure of it," she said.



On Friday, Erika also addressed her husband's death in an Instagram post, sharing a carousel of photos and videos from the aftermath of his death, including images of herself with Kirk's open casket.

One of the videos, below, featured in the carousel was a clip of an emotional Erika talking to her late husband's casket, with the widow also crying as she kissed his hand.

"I love you," she said through tears.

"The world is evil. But our Savior. Our Lord. Our God. Не...Не is so good. I will never have the words. Ever," Erika captioned her Instagram post. "The sound of this widow weeping echo[e]s throughout this world like a battle cry. I have no idea what any of this means. But baby I know you do and so does our Lord."



"They have no idea what they just ignited within this wife. If they thought my husband’s mission was big now..you have no idea," she added. "You. All of you. Will never. Ever. Forget my husband @charliekirk1776 I’ll make sure of it." Rest in the arms of our Lord baby as he blankets you with the words I know your heart always strived to hear, 'well done My good and faithful servant.'"

Erika and Kirk first connected in September 2018. The couple got engaged in December 2020, before tying the knot in May 2021 in Scottsdale.

They welcomed their first child in August 2022, followed by a second in May 2024.

On Friday, Tyler Robinson, 22, was identified as Kirk's alleged killer.