Elon Musk Addresses Grimes Relationship Drama in Kanye West Doc

In a clip from West's doc, 'In Whose Name?', the Tesla CEO and rapper awkwardly laugh about their relationships to their now exes, Grimes and Kim Kardashian.

Elon Musk opened up to Kanye "Ye" West about his relationship with Grimes before their split, according to a scene from West's upcoming documentary.

In a clip from the rapper's doc, In Whose Name?, which was published by The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, Musk brought up his complicated dynamic with Grimes while speaking to West after attending one of his shows in Miami.

The Tesla CEO can be seen chatting with West following the show, with Musk congratulating the latter on his "amazing production." The two then walked into a circular room with grayish white walls that featured a cushion on its floor, which West called "an idea of a bedroom."

While Musk and West were lying down on the mattress, the former brought up the latter's marriage to Kim Kardashian.

"So are you and Kim like off and on or something? Or, I don't know, it's hard to tell," the billionaire awkwardly asked the "Praise God" singer with a laugh. West appeared to laugh in response, but didn't answer the question.

Musk then went on to bring up his own love life and his relationship with Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher.

"Claire and I, Grimes," Musk said. "We're sort of … you know, in the same text stream, she's like, 'I love you.' And then, like, you know, a day later, like, 'I hate you.'"

"And what do you do?" West asked in reply, to which Musk said, "I'm like, 'Whoa, OK. ... Yeah, exactly."

The two then stood in silence, before West broke it, telling Musk with a smile, "I don't have answers. Answers to everything except for that."

Musk and Grimes were first linked in 2018. They share three children: son X Æ A-Xiii, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, and son Techno Mechanicus.

In 2022, Grimes revealed that the couple had split. The two were subsequently embroiled in a bit of a custody battle.

Musk has 12 children with three different women; his first child with ex-wife Justine Wilson, however, died in infancy.

West's documentary, In Whose Name?, is set to be released in theaters on September 19.

The doc's synopsis, per The Hollywood Reporter, reads: "What began as silent observation evolved into a profound journey of artistic and personal growth. Immersed in Ye’s world of extremes, he bore witness to brilliance and breakdowns, triumphs and turmoil; but also observed the paranoia and intensity that increasingly shaped Ye’s world. In the end, Ballesteros captured not just a portrait of Ye, but a reflection of the human condition in all its contradictions.”

Director Nico Ballesteros filmed West for six years, beginning in 2019 when he was only 18 years old.

The Yeezy founder and Kardashian split in 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized the following year. The couple shares four children: North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 6.

In THR's exclusive clip of In Whose Name?, West can be seen standing with a group of people -- including model Chaney Jones -- following his chat with Musk. A voiceover -- that appeared to be from a news report -- then addressed his divorce from Kardashian, and West's financial assets.