Kylie Jenner Gets Pranked By Sister Khloe with Trashed Car: 'You B---h!'

Instagram

"prank wars have started," Kylie wrote alongside a video of her Mercedes G-Wagon covered in toilet paper and silly string, while Khloé declared herself the "prank master."

The Kardashian family prank wars are back!

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner shared a hilarious video on Instagram and TikTok, in which she revealed that her sister, Khloé Kardashian, had ignited a prank war after she trashed her car with toilet paper and silly string -- and it appears that she may have had some help from her kids and nieces.

The clip began with Kylie, 28, walking out into her mom, Kris Jenner's driveway, laughing as she showed the aftermath of Khloé's prank, with her tan Mercedes G-Wagon being covered with toilet paper and bright-colored silly string.

She then panned the camera to Khloé, 41, as she walked out of the house.

"You bitch!" Kylie joked. "You little bitch!"

The Kylie Cosmetics founder ran after her sister into the house. "Was this you?" she exclaimed, while Khloé could be heard yelling as she ran way while being chased.

"Who did this to my car?" Kylie asked while continuing to run after Khloé, before entering the kitchen, where Khloé's daughter True, 7, and Kim's daughter Chicago, 7, -- who were wearing matching PJs -- ran away giggling.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Kylie went on to give a closer look at her decorated car, panning the camera over the pink-silly string-colored Mercedes emblem.

"This is crazy," she said, before Kris, Khloé, and the girls then joined her, with one of the girls noting that "they did the license" plate.

"Ah! What is happening?" Kris exclaimed as she came outside and saw Kylie's car. "It's so colorful!"

The momager was then attacked by Khloé and her granddaughters with silly string, running away as they sprayed her.

"prank wars have started," Kylie captioned the fun video.

Khloé re-shared the clip on her Instagram Stories, reacting to her epic prank.

"I am the prank master!!!! I will not loose [sic]," she wrote alongside the video, adding a crown emoji. "I am training them young to be prank geniuses."

The mom of two then posted an adorable photo of True, her 3-year-old son Tatum, and Chicago posing in front of Kylie's car.

Instagram

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is known for pulling pranks on one another, and has created some wild pranks over the years.

Fans took to the comments section of Kylie's TikTok to react -- and it's safe to say they were loving it.

"WE ARE SO BACK !!! kardashians pranks are back," a user wrote.