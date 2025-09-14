2025 Emmy Awards: Every Viral Moment of the Night (Updating Live)

Getty

'Severance,' 'The White Lotus,' 'The Bear' and 'Hacks' competed against newcomers 'The Pitt,' 'The Studio,' 'The Penguin' and 'Adolescence' while stars like Harrison Ford, Noah Wyle, Kristen Bell, Zoe Kravitz, and Seth Rogen vied for their first-ever Emmy wins.

The 77th Annual Emmy Awards have officially begun -- and social media is already buzzing about television's biggest night.

The 2025 Emmys -- which are being hosted by Nate Bargatze -- are airing live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, honoring the best of television from the past year. To be eligible this year for an Emmy, the shows had to have premiered between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.

Heading into Sunday night's ceremony, Severance, The Studio, and The Penguin lead the pack with the most nominations in the Drama, Comedy, and Limited Series categories, respectively.

Severance pulled in the most noms overall, with 27, followed by The Penguin at 24, The Studio and The White Lotus with 23, and The Last of Us with 16. Andor and Hacks tied at 14, while The Bear shared 13 nominations with buzzy newcomers Adolescence and The Pitt.

There are several stars who are up for their first Emmy tonight, too, including Harrison Ford, Noah Wyle, Javier Bardem, Colin Farrell, Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Ike Barinholtz, Zoe Kravitz, Jake Gyllenhaal, J.K. Simmons, Chloë Sevigny, and Seth Rogen.

Bargatze's Television Dream

The stand-up comedian -- often dubbed the "nicest man in comedy" -- definitely leaned into what helped him break out to mainstream success for television viewers, with a television twist on his insta-classic "Washington's Dream" sketches for Saturday Night Live. He even welcomed SNL mainstays Mikey Day, Bowen Yang, and James Austin Johnson for the skit, where they protrayed scientists helping him developing this new thing called a television.

Like his Washington sketches for the United States, Bargatze's Philo T. Farnsworth waxed philosophical about all of the great things that will come with the invention of television, while also managing to poke fun at some of the current nominees.

He joked about having a channel for everything, including a Food Network for food, a Travel Channel for travel and a History Channel for -- "History?" Day asked. "No. Aliens."

"There won't be any history on The History Channel?" Day asked, to which he replied, "No, Just as there will be no learning on the learning channel." Bargatze even borrowed his "Nobody knows" catchphrase for when he was asked just what it is that a producer does.

He talked about the different types of awards that the Emmys would have, such as "gripping dramas like The Pitt, a heartbreaking look at the emotional toll of trauma. And laugh-out-loud comedies like The Bear, a heartbreaking look at the emotional toll of trauma."

"That sounds like a drama," he was told, with the short response," And yet it is not."

It was certainly a different way to kick off television's biggest night of the year, but a note of solidarity across rival networks to invite what was essentially a bonus SNL skit to the Emmys. Another interesting twist was that Bargatze didn't do a traditional monologue at all, with the announcer picking right up from this skit and throwing to the night's first award.

Bargatze's Speech Length Game

He did come back for a more traditional monologue after the first award of the night, where he took credit for a random camera cut -- "it counts as a laugh" -- and then talked about his edict to try and keep the show moving.

"To start the show, I am going to donate $100,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of America," Bargatze said. "This part is hard to say. If you stay 45 seconds, it stays at $100,000. Every second you go over, we will deduct $1,000 away from the Boys and Girls Club. I know, I know. That's tough. It's hard."

"I can't change it. This is the game I made up and these are the rules," he added, before adding that if anyone comes in under 45 seconds, he'll add $1000, per second. Then, when he found out the first winner went under and he was up money, he said, "Don't go crazy, though, I'm paying for this."

Later, he brought out Boys & Girls alum JB SMoove -- along with an adorable boy and girl -- to further shame the celebrities about going long for their speeches costing them money.

Stephen Colbert: 'Is Anyone Hiring?'

The first presenter of the night needed an assist from legendary actor Harrison Ford as he kicked off the Lead Actor nominations with a standing ovation and then by asking if anyone knows where he and his staff could find a job. The Late Show host, who won his first-ever Emmy earlier this month.

"I also brought my resume, but I haven't had the chance to update my headshot," he added, showing off a picture that has to be from his first days at The Daily Show, if not earlier. Ultimately, after asking if anyone wanted it, he singled out Ford and asked if the venerable actor could see that Steven Spielberg gets it.

Reba McEntire Leads Golden Girls Tribute

The Emmys decided to pay tribute to the iconic 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls, but the way they went about it certainly left everyone a little underwhelmed. The network sprung for a recreation of their famous kitchen -- though we needed a cheesecake on that table -- but all we got was a very shaky take on its classic theme song.

Reba McEntire was joined by fellow country music legends Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, but this was off-key and certainly underwhelming for social media fans. They could have had some modern hilarious women of a certain age create a new Golden Girls skit -- including Reba -- but no. We got a song and then nothing?

If this is the kind of content winners were being short-changed (out of guilt) on their talk time, we'd rather hear them ramble on and thank everyone from their gardener to the person who sold them the shoes they're wearing.

Hannah Einbender Will Pay Difference to Make Difference

After shocking the Emmys red carpet with news that Hacks would end with its fifth season, Hannah Einbender found herself even more shocked when she won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy for her work on the show.

Clearly overwhelmed and stammering, she became aware that she was going well over Bargatze's established 45-second rule for acceptance speeches -- so she declared that she would pay the difference. It's an understandable sentiment as it's not often one gets a platform like this to speak on, and Einbender clearly had a message she wanted to send.

After making her way through her thanks, Einbender earned the night's first bleep for her closing remarks, with a nod to the Philadelphia Eagles and a pretty direct political statement when she said, "Go Birds, F--k ICE, and free Palestine." As expected, the polarizing comments got a polarizing response online.

