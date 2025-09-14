2025 Emmy Winners: The Complete List (Updating Live)

And the Emmy goes to ...
Television's biggest night is finally here.
77th Annual Emmy Awards -- which are being hosted by Nate Bargatze -- are airing live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, honoring the best of television from the past year. To be eligible this year for an Emmy, the shows had to have premiered between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.
Heading into Sunday night's ceremony, Severance, The Studio, and The Penguin lead the pack with the most nominations in the Drama, Comedy, and Limited Series categories, respectively. Severance pulled in the most noms overall, with 27, followed by The Penguin at 24, The Studio and The White Lotus with 23, and The Last of Us with 16.
There are several stars who are up for their first Emmy tonight, including Harrison Ford, Javier Bardem, Colin Farrell, Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Ike Barinholtz, Zoe Kravitz, Jake Gyllenhaal, J.K. Simmons, and Chloë Sevigny.
Check out the winners of the key categories, below! TooFab will be updating as the Emmys are given out.
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders In the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do In the Shadows
Outstanding Limited Series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
WINNER: Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders In the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Aya Edebiri, The Bear
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
WINNER: Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
WINNER: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
WINNER: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, SNL
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
WINNER: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Dierdre O'Connell, The Penguin
Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys
Scott Glenn, The White Lotus
WINNER: Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt
Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us
Forest Whitaker, Andor
Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Jane Alexander, Severance
Gwendoline Christie, Severance
Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
Catherine O'Hara, The Last of Us
WINNER: Merritt Wever, Severance
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Jon Bernthal, The Bear
WINNER: Bryan Cranston, The Studio
Dave Franco, The Studio
Ron Howard, The Studio
Anthony Mackie, The Studio
Martin Scorsese, The Studio
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Olivia Colman, The Bear
Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear
Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face
Robby Hoffman, Hacks
The Studio, Zoe Kravitz
WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, Hacks
Outstanding Performer In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series
Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart: Hart to Kill
Kevin Hart, Die Hart: Hart to Kill
WINNER: Desi Lydic, The Daily Show
Tom Segura, Bad Thoughts
J.K. Simmons: Die Hart: Hart to Kill
Outstanding Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
WINNER: The Traitors
Outstanding Television Movie
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
WINNER: Rebel Ridge
Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race
The Hosts of Shark Tank
WINNER: Alan Cumming, The Traitors
Kristen Kish, Top Chef
Jeff Probst, Survivor
Outstanding Animated Program
Arcane
Bob's Burgers
Common Side Effects
Love, Death + Robots
The Simpsons
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
WINNER: Love on the Spectrum
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives
Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
WINNER: Jeopardy!
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
Outstanding Host for a Game Show
Elizabeth Banks, Press Your Luck
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy!
Colin Jost, Pop Culture Jeopardy!
WINNER: Jimmy Kimmel, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire