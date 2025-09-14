2025 Emmy Winners: The Complete List (Updating Live)

Getty

And the Emmy goes to ...

Television's biggest night is finally here.

77th Annual Emmy Awards -- which are being hosted by Nate Bargatze -- are airing live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, honoring the best of television from the past year. To be eligible this year for an Emmy, the shows had to have premiered between June 1, 2024, and May 31, 2025.

Heading into Sunday night's ceremony, Severance, The Studio, and The Penguin lead the pack with the most nominations in the Drama, Comedy, and Limited Series categories, respectively. Severance pulled in the most noms overall, with 27, followed by The Penguin at 24, The Studio and The White Lotus with 23, and The Last of Us with 16.

There are several stars who are up for their first Emmy tonight, including Harrison Ford, Javier Bardem, Colin Farrell, Kristen Bell, Adam Brody, Ike Barinholtz, Zoe Kravitz, Jake Gyllenhaal, J.K. Simmons, and Chloë Sevigny.

Check out the winners of the key categories, below! TooFab will be updating as the Emmys are given out.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders In the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do In the Shadows

Outstanding Limited Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

WINNER: Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

WINNER: Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders In the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Aya Edebiri, The Bear

WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

WINNER: Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

WINNER: Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

WINNER: Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, SNL

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

WINNER: Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Dierdre O'Connell, The Penguin

Chloe Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus

WINNER: Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us

Forest Whitaker, Andor

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jane Alexander, Severance

Gwendoline Christie, Severance

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last of Us

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Catherine O'Hara, The Last of Us

WINNER: Merritt Wever, Severance

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear

WINNER: Bryan Cranston, The Studio

Dave Franco, The Studio

Ron Howard, The Studio

Anthony Mackie, The Studio

Martin Scorsese, The Studio

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear

Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face

Robby Hoffman, Hacks

The Studio, Zoe Kravitz

WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, Hacks

Outstanding Performer In A Short Form Comedy Or Drama Series

Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart: Hart to Kill

Kevin Hart, Die Hart: Hart to Kill

WINNER: Desi Lydic, The Daily Show

Tom Segura, Bad Thoughts

J.K. Simmons: Die Hart: Hart to Kill

Outstanding Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

WINNER: The Traitors

Outstanding Television Movie

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

WINNER: Rebel Ridge

Outstanding Host For a Reality or Competition Program

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul's Drag Race

The Hosts of Shark Tank

WINNER: Alan Cumming, The Traitors

Kristen Kish, Top Chef

Jeff Probst, Survivor

Outstanding Animated Program

Arcane

Bob's Burgers

Common Side Effects

Love, Death + Robots

The Simpsons

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

WINNER: Love on the Spectrum

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud

WINNER: Jeopardy!

The Price Is Right

Wheel of Fortune

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire