Katherine LaNasa Takes Home First-Ever Emmy for The Pitt

Getty

LaNasa was up against a stacked group of women, including Patricia Arquette, Julianne Nicholson, and a host of actresses from The White Lotus, including Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell and Aimee Lou Wood.

Katherine LaNasa is an Emmy winner!

The Pitt actress took home her first-ever statuette at the 2025 Emmy Awards Sunday, earning another trophy for the medical drama.

"Oh my goodness. I am so proud and honored to receive this award from the academy," a surprised LaNasa said. "My whole career I wanted to work for John Wells, and he elevates everything in his wake. John, I'm so much better when you're around, mostly because I don't want to get fired. Thank you Scott Gemmill, the writers and all the nurses that inspired Dana."

She continued, "Noah Wyle. The incomparable Noah Wyle and the entire Pitt family.... And lastly my children for making me real, and my beautiful husband Grant Show for helping me, always, with everything."

A proud Show, known for his work on Melrose Place and the Dynasty reboot, cheered her on from the audience.

