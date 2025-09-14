Emmy's Donation Tally Drops By Thousands Thanks to Winner Speeches -- Live Updates!

Getty

"I'll pay the difference," Hacks star Hannah Einbinder said as the tally plummeted during her first time Emmys win.

Nate Bargatze was determined to keep the 2025 Emmy Awards on schedule, and that meant no one was going to pull an Adrien Brody when they won. Brody, of course, has the longest Oscars speech in history.

Nate pledged he would donate $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Club on one very strict condition: each winner must stay within their allocated 45 seconds for their "thank you speech."

"If someone goes over, we take away $1,000 a second. I know it’s tough. If you go under, we will put $1,000 back on so you can give it back," the first time Emmy's host said on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this week. He warned the nominees again before the night kicked off -- just after Seth Rogen won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.

Lucky for him though, The Studio star stayed under the 45 seconds, kicking off the evening by adding $6,000 to the tally, which was shown on a screen to the audience at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, California.

Nate tossed things over to JB Smoove, who stood up in the audience and introduced two kids, Paul and Kelsey, who are a part of the Boys & Girls Club, just to really make those who go over 45 seconds feel bad.

Tthe total didn't say above the $100,000 for too long.

The Pitt's Katherine LaNasa took her time accepting her Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series win, bringing things down to $98,000.

"That was an expensive wave," Bargatze cracked after her speech. "A lot of people at home were asking, are we penalizing the presenters if they go along or something? I just want to get it straight, we are not. Only the people that have worked the hardest to get here. I'm busy hosting, so I can't keep track of all the money stuff."

Hacks star Hannah Einbinder then brought it down by thousands, ending her speech with the tally at $80,000.

"I'll pay the difference," Hannah promised towards the end of the speech -- before adding, "sorry, go birds, f--k ICE and free Palestine."

"I will find her later, she also cursed and let me tell ya I'll start a swear jar real fast," Nate later joked.

A few more wins brought it down even more to $74,000. "It's going good for me," Nate said following a commercial.

Rogen kept it brief, yet again, later in the show for his and Evan Goldberg's thank you speech when they picked up the Comedy Directing trophy.

"WE'RE UNDER! THANK YOU," Rogen exclaimed as they wrapped up their speech, raising his arms in victory.

Meanwhile, John Oliver was the first to speed through his thank you speech on what sounded like he was on 2x speed before he rushed off the stage.

At this point in time, there was still 1 hour and 45 minutes left of the ceremony and the donation was down to $73,000.

Then 15-year-old Owen Cooper took home the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his performance in Adolescence, making him the youngest acting Emmy winner in HISTORY.

Surely, he would get a free pass!

Two big wins in a row for Adolescence -- with Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham taking home wins for writing in a limited or anthology series.

"That was a show called Adolescence, that did that to adolescence," Nate joked as the number shown across the screen read a small, $36,000.

However, Nate quickly noted he would pick up Owen's tab.

"I want to cover Owen," Nate said as the number clocked back up to $60,000.

The kids at the Boys & Girls Club can thank The Studio for the team's super short speech for Comedy Writing adding thousands back to the total, bringing up to $99,000.

"Seth Rogen, like John Oliver, is the worst and added money to it," host Nate said.

Eighty-year-old, Lorne Michaels took his time on stage as he celebrated Saturday Night Live's win for outstanding live variety special for its 50th anniversary special.

"I honestly wouldn't be here hosting if it wasn't for you..." Nate said. "What else can I say about you... You cost The Boys & Girls Club a lot of money."