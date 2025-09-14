Eric Dane Misses Planned Emmys Grey's Anatomy Reunion, Jesse Williams Presents Alone

Getty

Producers had teased a tribute to ABC's long-running medical drama that was set to feature alums Jesse Williams and Eric Dane. But when the moment came, Dane was noticeably absent, leaving Williams to hit the stage alone

The 2025 Emmy Awards were supposed to deliver a Grey's Anatomy reunion, but things didn't go exactly as planned.

According to Deadline, "Dane pulled out at the last minute, believed to be on Emmy Sunday, from what was going to be the actor's first major awards show appearance since he revealed his ALS diagnosis in April."

Without Dane, "there was no Grey's Anatomy tribute, with Williams going straight to presenting the award for Drama Series Directing without a mention of the ABC medical drama."

The outlet did note, that the "the reasons" for Dane's absence are "unknown."

This year marked a milestone for the Shonda Rhimes hit, which launched in March 2005 and is now headed into its 22nd season. Dane -- who played Dr. Mark Sloan, aka McSteamy, for six seasons -- left the series after his character's tragic death in Season 9, but returned in a dream sequence during Season 17.

And he's still working, despite his diagnosis, starring in Prime Video's Countdown earlier this year, and will return for Euphoria's third and final season in 2026.