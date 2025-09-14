Everything Kris Jenner Has Said About Plastic Surgery

Instagram

"Just because you get older, it doesn't mean you should give up on yourself," the 69-year-old momager and reality star says.

Kris Jenner has never been shy about her decision to go under the knife -- in fact, she typically brings cameras along to document the journey. Through the years, Kris has admitted to having several plastic surgery procedures and has spoken out about how they’ve impacted her life.

While a facelift (or earlobe reduction) may not be for everyone, Kris hopes that her candidness can help other people who may be considering the same things.

“You have to do what makes you feel good, first of all,” Kris shared on an episode of Good Work in 2015. “You can’t do something because somebody else wants you to do it, and then you have to do great research on the doctor that you choose.”

Here’s all that Kris has said about her plastic surgery procedures ...

On her recent facelift:

Fans noticed something different about Kris in early 2025, with many believing her youthful appearance was the result of going under the knife for a facelift. While she didn’t admit it at first, Kris later shared that she had indeed had a facelift -- over a decade after the first time she had work done on her face.

“I had a facelift about 15 years ago, so it was time for a refresh,” she told Vogue Arabia. “I decided to do this facelift because I want to be the best version of myself, and that makes me happy.”

She continued, “Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself. If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully -- meaning you don’t want to do anything -- then don’t do anything. But for me, this is aging gracefully. It’s my version ... I decided to reveal some details because I feel it can be very ­inspirational to people who aren’t feelin

On her first facelift:

Kris first had a facelift in 2011, which she documented on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She worked with Dr. Garth Fisher for the procedure, who also did her daughter Kylie Jenner's breast augmentation years later. When Kylie opened up about her own surgery, Kris also spoke out about working with Dr. Fisher.

“Garth you are such a superstar class act!! You did my first facelift in 2011… 14 years ago!!!” Kris wrote in an Instagram comment, adding, “And made it the most amazing experience ever and even gave us access to film so that others could get a peek inside what it’s like and not be afraid. You have taken great care of us always and remain such a close and treasured friend!! Such an incredible talent!!”

On her breast augmentation in the 1980s:

Kris went under the knife for the first time for a breast augmentation in the 1980s. She opened up about the procedure years later, explaining that she decided to get breast implants after having four children.

“I had a boob job in the ’80s after four kids, because gravity took over," she explained on Good Work, adding that while they were “great” for many years, she ended up feeling that they were too big after welcoming her younger two children.

In the 2015 interview, she added, “A couple years ago, I felt like they were too big, and I felt matronly and nothing fit anymore and suddenly it was like, get them out! So, the same doctor who put them in, he took them out and then had to do a little lift and then put smaller ones in.”

On her earlobe reduction surgery:

In 2018, Kris had her earlobes surgically reduced, explaining on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that her big earlobes had long been an insecurity for her. She took cameras with her as she had the quick procedure done by plastic surgeon, Dr. Jason B. Diamond. In just a few days, her ears were transformed.

"I learned that your nose and your ears keep growing your whole life," she explained on the show. “I think that the decision to do something about my ever-changing ears is suddenly a priority.”

On her use of injectables:

In addition to surgical procedures, Kris also is a big fan of Botox. In fact, she once gifted all of her friends and family Botox gift cards for the holidays. And while she does use injectables, she keeps the rest of her routine “pretty simple.”

“It’s a one stop shop for me,” she told People. “And who doesn’t love Botox? For me it’s been really great. If you’re responsible, and you talk to your doctor, I think it works. It’s something that I’ve been using for a long time.”

On what she hasn’t gotten done:

Kris has often been asked if she’s gotten rhinoplasty, but she insists that she’s never had a nose job. In fact, Kris noted that no one in her family had gotten their nose job -- although several years later, her daughter Khloé Kardashian did end up going under the knife.